MHP responds to deadly crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a deadly crash on Highway 469.

The crash happened Sunday, June 19 at 8:06 pm, near Townsend Drive in Rankin County.

Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore of Florence, traveled south on Highway 469 when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor of Mendenhall, traveling south on Highway 469.

Investigators also said Taylor received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.