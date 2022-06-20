WEATHER- Air Quality Alert

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-210600- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

