Lebanon, TN

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-210600- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
Today Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

The post WEATHER- Air Quality Alert appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

