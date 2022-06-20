This On-Sale Innovative Sensor Identifies Any Color for Your Next Creative Project

Thinking about making some changes around your house or painting your office this summer? Don't underrate how important the right color is to your everyday spaces. The wrong paint or color schemes could leave you feeling uninspired or so distracted by the wrong paint color that you can't get anything done until you change it.

Make sure you get the color right the first time on all your projects with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2. Nix is a sophisticated color-matching sensor that fits in your pocket, allowing you to act as soon as inspiration strikes in the everyday world. When you see a color you love — on a building, in someone's house, in nature — just hold the Nix Mini up to it and scan. It works on any surface from painted walls and vinyl to fabric, dyes, and much more, instantly matching your scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

With the Nix Digital app, you can use Photoshop's eyedropper tool in real life, while the Nix Paints app lets you find matching paints from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams. It all happens via Bluetooth so you can find colors immediately without having to connect to a computer. The app lets you save and organize your favorite color palettes and share colors with colleagues and friends so you always have all the input you need.

This innovative little tool has earned rave reviews from CNET and Mashable, which writes, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Take your summer projects by the horns. Right now, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 on sale for 15% off $99 at just $83.95.

