ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-210600- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
Today Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

The post WEATHER- Air Quality Alert appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville Metro area and surrounding communities through midnight Tuesday night. This includes the following counties: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, […] The post Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being […] The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Woman Robs Madison and Smyrna GameStops at Gunpoint

Violent Crimes Division detectives are working to identify the woman who Sunday at 6:50 p.m. robbed the GameStop at 2086 Gallatin Pike North in Madison. She entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. She fled on foot with cash. The same suspect is believed to have robbed a Smyrna GameStop at […] The post Woman Robs Madison and Smyrna GameStops at Gunpoint appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozone, TN
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Goodlettsville, TN
City
La Vergne, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
City
Columbia, TN
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Centerville, TN
City
South Carthage, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: WHY CHEATHAM GOES NAKED & WILD So there she was. Standing her ground on another Saturday night and ripe for fighting. Throwing his stuff around the house, he was too tired to fight back. After decades together, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified

From Metro Police (June 15, 2022) The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. There is no evidence of foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The post Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elmer Ryce Garrison

Elmer Ryce Garrison, age 94, passed away Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, at his home in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Edward and Myrtle (Burgess) Garrison. He was a proud Korean War Marine Veteran, serving his country as a sergeant from 1948-1952. Following his service, he worked […] The post OBITUARY: Elmer Ryce Garrison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Tennessee#East Wind#West Northwest#Cdt
Cheatham County Source

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a […] The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at […] The post City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day. […] The post After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cheatham County Source

Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award-winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the 15TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night.” The unforgettable evening of live music and tributes will […] The post Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley

Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley, 69, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side in Ashland City, TN, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on June 18, 2022. Paulette was born February 20, 1953, in Bowling Green KY to Roy & Eunice (Coker) Parker. Her father was a retired Army Sergeant and farmer, and […] The post OBITUARY: Sharon Paulette Parker Pulley appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss just announced new tour dates including a stop in Franklin. Performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 7, tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24. Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade. Backed […] The post Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community […] The post After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

UPDATE FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert Issued for Elliana Russell-McCarson Missing From Dickson County

UPDATE: Elliana has just been located, and is safe. We are always grateful for a quick resolution. A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 6 y/o Elliana “Ellie” Russell-McCarson, missing fr Dickson Co. There is no known clothing description, no known direction of travel at this time. If you see Elliana Russell-McCarson, pls call Dickson Co […] The post UPDATE FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert Issued for Elliana Russell-McCarson Missing From Dickson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr.

Elbert C. Fish Jr., age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at The Waters of Springfield in Springfield, TN. He was born in Port Angeles, WA on November 23, 1933, to Elbert C. Fish, Sr., and Lucy Mai (MacKechnie) Fish. Bert began his 27-year Army career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and made over […] The post OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24

(June 17, 2022) An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. He was hit by a black SUV that initially pulled over and stopped but sped off prior to police arrival. Two additional vehicles struck him, but only one of those […] The post Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to cost an additional $1.4 billion and will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled […] The post Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
615
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy