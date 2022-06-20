OBITUARY: Elmer Ryce Garrison

Elmer Ryce Garrison, age 94, passed away Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, at his home in Ashland City, Tennessee.

He was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Edward and Myrtle (Burgess) Garrison.

He was a proud Korean War Marine Veteran, serving his country as a sergeant from 1948-1952. Following his service, he worked as a maintenance supervisor for the school system in North Carolina.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Myrtle (Burgess) Garrison; first wife, Nancy Lee Garrison, and second wife, Betty Lou Garrison; brother, Jim Garrison; sisters, Geraldine Weakley and Allene Hallman.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Norris) Garrison; children, Pam (Benji) White, Tommy (Lisa) Garrison, Lou (Terry) Toms, Renee (Mark) Wagoner, and Cathy (Jay) Felker; stepchildren, Melody (Raymond) Salas, James (Vicky) Perry, Michael Perry, Benino (Courtney) Perez; brother, Jewell Garrison; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Garrison will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Moore officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday before the service from 2 pm to 4 pm. Following cremation, his remains will be interred in North Carolina.

