ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Is Commercial Metals A Buy After Its Earnings Beat?

By Dipanjan Banchur
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the last reported quarter. Although analysts expect the company’s earnings and revenue to increase in fiscal 2022, will it be wise to buy the stock now, given its mixed profitability? Read on to learn our view.

Commercial Metals Company ( CMC ) manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products and related materials and services. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, and others.

The company recently reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.61 per share, beating Wall Street's estimate by 41.2%. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.52 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate by 8.5%.

Analysts expect CMC’s revenue and EPS for fiscal 2022 to grow 29.9% and 92.1% year-over-year, respectively. The stock has gained 0.4% in price year-to-date and 20.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $36.46. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $44.43 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 21.8% .

Here’s what could influence CMC’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

CMC’s net sales increased 36.3% year-over-year to $2.51 billion for the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2022. The company’s adjusted earnings increased 151.9% year-over-year to $320.24 million.

Also, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.61, representing an increase of 150.9% year-over-year. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA increased 110.4% year-over-year to $465.28 million.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

CMC’s EPS and revenue for fiscal 2022 are expected to increase 92.1% and 29.9% year-over-year to $6.78 and $8.74 billion, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA , CMC's 3.48x is 43.8% lower than the 6.20x industry average. Its forward non-GAAP P/E of 4.39x is 57.1% lower than the 10.24x industry average. Also, the stock's 0.61x forward EV/S is 56.6% lower than the 1.42x industry average.

Mixed Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, CMC’s 19.82% is 37.7% lower than the 31.85% industry average. Likewise, its 4.11% trailing-12-month Capex/S is 29.1% lower than the industry average of 5.81%.

However, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE and ROA came in at 40.80% and 17.71%, compared to the industry averages of 12.91% and 5.22%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

CMC has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, which each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. CMC has a B grade for Growth, in sync with its better-than-expected earnings and revenue. It has a B grade for Sentiment, consistent with analysts’ earnings growth expectations.

Moreover, the stock has a C grade for Quality, in sync with its mixed profitability.

CMC is ranked #20 out of 33 stocks in the A-rated Steel industry. Click here to access CMC’s Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Bottom Line

CMC comfortably surpassed the consensus earnings and revenue estimates in the last reported quarter. According to analysts, the company is expected to report earnings growth this year. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at a discounted valuation. So, we think it could be wise to buy the stock now.

How Does Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stack Up Against its Peers?

CMC has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to a Buy rating. You might want to consider investing in the following Steel stocks with an A (Strong Buy) and B (Buy) rating: Voestalpine AG ( VLPNY ), Acerinox, S.A. ( ANIOY ), and Russel Metals Inc. ( RUSMF ).

CMC shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, CMC has gained 1.18%, versus a -22.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KS9yU_0gGDwJFx00

Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets.

More...

The post Is Commercial Metals A Buy After Its Earnings Beat? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Winnebago Industries Stock Is Climbing Today

Winnebago Industries Inc WGO shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Winnebago said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 51.8% year-over-year to $1.46 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.2 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.96 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Redhill Biopharma RDHL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Redhill Biopharma reported an EPS of $0.03. Revenue was down $2.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Winnebago, La-Z-Boy, Revlon and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Winnebago (WGO) – The recreational vehicle maker saw its stock jump 3.4% after it beat top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. Winnebago earned an adjusted $4.13 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $2.96, helped by higher prices and a jump in its gross profit margins.
STOCKS
CNBC

Olive Garden parent Darden beats earnings estimates as sales jump

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, despite experiencing high inflation that weighed on its profits. Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading. Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cmc#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could These 3 Stocks Lead Wall Street Out of Its Bear Market?

Markets looked poised for a recovery on Friday morning. Steelmaker U.S. Steel had a positive outlook for the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts say these are the best stocks to beat the volatile market

It's just about the middle of the year, and there's no end in sight for stock market volatility. Investors, already reeling from sharp declines in stocks, were dealt another surprise last week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. The central bank was clear that it was taking steps to snuff out inflation, but its actions further fueled worries of an impending recession.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Pumping Up Its Dividend Yield to 10%

Diamondback Energy now plans to return 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders each quarter through dividends and share repurchases. It now has one of the highest capital return programs in the oil patch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Building products and systems company Johnson Controls' (JCI...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Netting Between a 5% and 28% Yield Annually From These Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has delivered investors a 20% compound annual return since 1965. Buffett buys great businesses and holds on to them for the long haul. Dividend stocks account for a majority of the stock market’s returns when inflation is high. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy