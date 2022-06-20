Filing period for Robbinsdale Ward 1 seat begins in August

The filing period for a special election to fill the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council begins Aug. 2 and will extend through Aug. 16. The seat was vacated by former Councilmember Tyler Kline in late May following a recall petition.

The election could occur in the general election Nov. 8 or Feb. 14, depending on the number of candidates who file for office. If more than two candidates file, the city must host a primary election, pushing the election to the February date.

After the filing period ends, filers will have two-day period to withdraw their candidacy if they so wish.

Per city charter, the seat must be filled via election because the remainder of the Ward 1 term is greater than 8 months. The Ward 1 term expires in 2025.

The Robbinsdale City Council declared a vacancy for the seat at its June 7 meeting.

Councilmember George Selman voiced his disappointment that residents in Ward 1 would be without representation for up to 9 months, and asked for the city’s charter commission to revisit the rule if the situation were to happen again in the future.

“I know we can’t fix it at this time,” he said.

Selman added that in the interim, Ward 1 residents could reach out to any member of the council to voice their concerns.