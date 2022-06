Rarely do we consider fireworks harmful, much less deadly. Yet fireworks are one of the biggest fire dangers to life and property. Each year, thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency departments throughout the United States. Although Prince William County permits the use of some fireworks, restrictions apply and for good reason. No matter how breathtaking fireworks are or how easy they appear to use, they are potential fire starters. Chief Tim Keen of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System encourages residents to leave fireworks demonstrations to trained professionals by enjoying one of the many larger aerial fireworks shows in the area.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO