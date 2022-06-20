Teenager still missing in Grand Prairie

A Grand Prairie teenager remains missing three days after he vanished from an apartment complex near I-30 and the George Bush Turnpike.

He went missing about 11 p.m. Friday and at the time Chadrick Avery was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike tennis shoes.

He's 17 and is considered to have intellectual disabilities. He is black, stands about 5-feet-6 and weighs about 160 lbs.

