Sowulo share video for new single Æt Wega Ġelætan

By Jerry Ewing
 3 days ago

Nordic Dark Folk artist Sowulo has released a new lyric video for their latest single Æt Wega Ġelætan which you can watch below. The new single deals with crossroads and choices and is taken from the band's upcoming album Wurdi z, which will be released through ByNorse Records on September 9.

“Whenever fate is pulling you into an unexpected direction, a path that you didn’t plan to take, it can be quite a shock," explains multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Faber Horbach, the mainman behind Sowulo. "Feelings of resistance, doubt and fear can surface, but there is only one way to deal with this and that is to be courageous and wander forward into the unknown.

"We are all weavers of our own life paths. We all use the spindle to create our threads. To make our threads, we can pick the wool of our own choosing, or the one that destiny wants to hand us. Which one will you use for the tapestry of your life?’’

Sowulo have previously released a video for Wyrd Webba and streamed Stearcost ealra .

Wurdiz will be available as CD digipack trifold with a 16-pages booklet, regular black, and limited grey 2x12’’ vinyl in gatefold sleeve featuring printed inner sleeves and etched D-side, and digital.

Pre-order Wurdiz .

Pre-order Wurdiz (North America) .

