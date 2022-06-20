Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat for role in Jan. 6 committee

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An Illinois congressman says he received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the January 6th unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is one of two republicans participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, saying his role has made him the subject of recent threats.

“This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house,” Kinzinger told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week”. “It threatens to execute me as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”

Kinzinger tweeted a photo of the letter that was addressed to his wife.

Although he said he’s not worried personally, the Republican from Channahon did offer a warning.

“There's violence in the future,” he said. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

