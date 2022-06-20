ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

June 27 is National PTSD Screening Day

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feLiv_0gGDuL5p00

The National Center for PTSD is launching National PTSD Screening Day on June 27, to encourage veterans and others who experienced trauma to start the conversation about recovery.

Learning whether you have symptoms that might be PTSD is an important step to getting the treatment you deserve.

PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault, according to a VA blog post. While most people experience trauma, not all of them develop PTSD.

It’s common to relive the traumatic event, avoid reminders of it, have more negative thoughts and feelings, or feel on edge or on the lookout for danger.

People who experience these symptoms longer than a month may have PTSD, according to the blog post. While the only way to know for sure is to talk to a professional, like a primary care doctor or mental health care provider, there are self-screen questionnaires for PTSD.

“The message we want to share about PTSD is one of hope,” says Dr. Paula Schnurr, executive director of the National Center for PTSD. “PTSD is treatable and it’s a normal response to trauma, not a sign of weakness. If you have PTSD, you can get help. Taking a PTSD self-screen is a step toward recovery.”

A PTSD screen, or screening questionnaire, is a short set of questions. It can help you understand if your feelings and behaviors are related to PTSD.

One screening questionnaire, the Primary Care PTSD Checklist, or PC-PTSD-5 , asks only five questions. After confirming you experienced serious trauma, it asks how that event may have affected the way you’ve felt or acted in the past month.

After taking the PC-PTSD-5, you add up your “yes” answers. If your score is three or more, you may have PTSD. The next step is to schedule an appointment to speak with a health care provider.

If you answered yes to one or two questions, and are bothered by your symptoms, you can still make an appointment. A health care provider can help you make a plan to manage the things that continue to bother you after the trauma.

“Screening is an important first step, but it’s just the beginning,” says Schnurr. “Anyone can get PTSD. And everyone can get treatment for PTSD.”

The PTSD self-screen is always available, so you don’t need to wait for June 27 to take it. If your screen results suggest you may have PTSD, you’ll need to find a mental health provider. There are veteran-specific services at every VA Medical Center. And if you’re not sure how to start the conversation with a provider, you can tell them you completed a PTSD screen or take a copy with you.

If you’re not ready to reach out to a provider, there are resources that can help you learn more. The Understanding PTSD and PTSD Treatment booklet is a good place to start. You can also hear from veterans who turned their lives around with PTSD treatment at AboutFace .

Maybe you are concerned about a family member or friend. If you’ve noticed symptoms of PTSD or a change in behavior, you can encourage a family member or friend to screen for PTSD or support them as they go through treatment for PTSD. The Understanding PTSD: A Guide for Family and Friends booklet may be helpful.

“Oftentimes family and friends will notice a change in a trauma survivor, and they can be a great source of comfort and support,” says Schnurr. “It’s very common for veterans to enter treatment because of their family.”

No matter what type of trauma you experienced or when you experienced that trauma, treatment can help. If you think you’re experiencing symptoms of PTSD, take the self-screen and reach out to a provider today.

“Regardless of how you may have gotten PTSD, you have the ability to go and get help,” said Army veteran Penny Anderson. And to do that, you’re going to set yourself free. You’re going to have the life that you deserve.”

Visit the National Center for PTSD’s website to learn more about PTSD treatment, PTSD Awareness Month , and PTSD Screening Day .

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

