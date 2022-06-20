ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child taken in East Harlem carjacking was never in the vehicle: NYPD

By Jennifer Bisram, Mira Wassef, Nicole Johnson
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 1-year-old child who police initially said was inside a vehicle that was carjacked in Manhattan early Monday morning was never in the car, authorities said in an update on the investigation.

Police previously said the child’s father was carjacked near East 117th Street and First Avenue in East Harlem at around 6 a.m. Authorities had said the child was in the 2005 gold Honda Accord that was stolen by two armed suspects who allegedly threatened to shoot the driver.

According to police sources, the child’s father was questioned at an NYPD precinct. No charges have been filed against him, but sources said detectives don’t know whether or not the man’s initial story was true.

The child, who was initially reported as being in the vehicle, is actually in Pennsylvania with their mother, according to police sources.

The father claimed he was set up by a woman he was talking to, according to sources. When he went to meet her in East Harlem, he said he was jumped.

The car was later found, but no other details were available.

“UPDATE: The vehicle has been located. The child has been found in the care of a relative and is not in danger,” the NYPD said in an earlier tweet.

More information will be posted when available. Refresh this page for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

