Westland woman killed in early morning crash on Lodge Freeway
DETROIT (WWJ) -- An investigation is ongoing following a crash that left one woman dead along the Lodge Freeway at Grand River Ave. in Detroit Monday morning.
At around 2:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police, a tow truck was stopped and was partially blocking the right lane, with its emergency lights activated, assisting a broken down vehicle that was on the shoulder of the northbound Lodge.
A 40-year-old Detroit man was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo northbound in the right lane when he struck the the left rear corner of the tow truck, police said.
A 36-year-old Westland woman who was a passenger in the car was killed.
The Monte Carlo driver and tow truck operator were not hurt, according to police.
The northbound Lodge was closed at I-75 for several hours to allow troopers to investigate on the freeway, but all lanes have since reopened to traffic.
MSP said "impairment" may have been a factor in the accident, but that the circumstances remain under investigation.
The woman's name was not immediately released.
Comments / 0