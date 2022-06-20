ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland woman killed in early morning crash on Lodge Freeway

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- An investigation is ongoing following a crash that left one woman dead along the Lodge Freeway at Grand River Ave. in Detroit Monday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police, a tow truck was stopped and was partially blocking the right lane, with its emergency lights activated, assisting a broken down vehicle that was on the shoulder of the northbound Lodge.

A 40-year-old Detroit man was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo northbound in the right lane when he struck the the left rear corner of the tow truck, police said.

A 36-year-old Westland woman who was a passenger in the car was killed.

The Monte Carlo driver and tow truck operator were not hurt, according to police.

The northbound Lodge was closed at I-75 for several hours to allow troopers to investigate on the freeway, but all lanes have since reopened to traffic.

MSP said "impairment" may have been a factor in the accident, but that the circumstances remain under investigation.

The woman's name was not immediately released.

