Police looking for man who punched the mayor of Louisville

Police in Louisville, Kentucky are searching for a man accused of violently punching the city's mayor over the weekend.

The incident happened at Fourth Street Live, an entertainment district that was hosting Pride and Juneteenth-related events, on Saturday evening.

Video obtained by Wave News shows Mayor Greg Fischer was in the middle of a conversation when the assailant quickly approached him and delivered such a strong blow that it knocked the mayor back several feet before he fell to the ground.

At least one person approached the suspect after the attack, but he fled the scene.

Fischer is reportedly "doing fine" after the attack.

The Louisville Metro Police Department posted surveillance images of the suspect on social media, but released little information about what happened.

"Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual," police said, asking the public for tips.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.

The incident remains under investigation.