Despite predictions, don't expect UGA CB Kelee Ringo to have an All-American-type season

The Georgia football team lost 15 guys to the NFL, but it returns a boatload of talent, some of which are expected to be among the top 15 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phil Steele, the legendary college football analyst famous for his preview magazine, broke down who he felt would be All-Americans this season. But DawgNation's Mike Griffith isn't sure about one returning star from the College Football Playoff title game making enough noise to be recognized nationally.

"It's almost like a preseason top 25, based on what the players did last year. Kelee Ringo from a talent standpoint would fit the All-American mold, the NFL has their sights on him," says DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "From what he did on the field last year, outside of the pick-6, it was kinda a rough year, he was a targeted.

"If you watched Georgia all year, he got picked on a little bit. He had the big play at the end and that's what everyone remembers. But if you watched every game you wouldn't have said he was anywhere near an All-American," explains Griffith. "If you project this year, it's a bit of an unknown. Does he deserve some preseason honors, sure. But I'm not sure he's one of the two or three top cornerbacks going into the year."

Steele has Ringo as a Second-Team All-American along with fellow cornerback Chris Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were placed on the First Team by Phil Steele, while offensive guard Warren Ericson found his way onto the Third Team.

