ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Despite predictions, don't expect UGA CB Kelee Ringo to have an All-American-type season

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0d4S_0gGDuC9I00

The Georgia football team lost 15 guys to the NFL, but it returns a boatload of talent, some of which are expected to be among the top 15 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phil Steele, the legendary college football analyst famous for his preview magazine, broke down who he felt would be All-Americans this season. But DawgNation's Mike Griffith isn't sure about one returning star from the College Football Playoff title game making enough noise to be recognized nationally.

Listen to 92.9 The Game LIVE right now!

"It's almost like a preseason top 25, based on what the players did last year. Kelee Ringo from a talent standpoint would fit the All-American mold, the NFL has their sights on him," says DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "From what he did on the field last year, outside of the pick-6, it was kinda a rough year, he was a targeted.

"If you watched Georgia all year, he got picked on a little bit. He had the big play at the end and that's what everyone remembers. But if you watched every game you wouldn't have said he was anywhere near an All-American," explains Griffith. "If you project this year, it's a bit of an unknown. Does he deserve some preseason honors, sure. But I'm not sure he's one of the two or three top cornerbacks going into the year."

Steele has Ringo as a Second-Team All-American along with fellow cornerback Chris Smith. Tight end Brock Bowers and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were placed on the First Team by Phil Steele, while offensive guard Warren Ericson found his way onto the Third Team.

To hear all of Mike Griffith's comments, click here .

Download the Audacy App today!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Commitment

Another day, another big-time wide receiver committing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have become "Wide Receiver U" in recent years, sending several top talents to the National Football League. On Monday, Ryan Day's program landed another one. Carnell Tate, a five-star wide receiver out of Florida, committed to Ohio State.
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning teammate’s commitment choice raises eyebrows

Class of 2023 football recruit Arch Manning has yet to make his long-awaited commitment, but we know a handful of schools are in the driver’s seat to land him. One of which just accepted a commitment from one of his high school teammates. On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently has...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Jeff Fisher’s USFL finish

It was a tough first season for Jeff Fisher and the Michigan Panthers. Despite having the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, which they used on quarterback Shea Patterson, the team finished 2-8 on the year. Thanks to a late rule change, they will actually get the first pick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#All Americans#Dawgnation
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes stance on NIL clear

The Michigan Wolverines will not pay for players, according to Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh stopped by the Jed Hughes Podcast recently and discussed name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights and how he sees them as a positive in college football and other sports. He referred to the opportunities that these kinds of deals create as “a transformational experience, not a transactional experience.”
COLUMBUS, OH
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy