Two separate shootings in N.O. leaves one dead another injured

The NOPD is investigating a Homicide by Shooting that occurred at the intersection of Parc Brittany and Lake Forest Blvd.

At about 12:31 a.m., NOPD officers responded to multiple calls reporting a body of an unknown male located on Parc Brittany and Lake Forest. When the responding officers arrived, they found a male with a single gunshot wound to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by EMS.

Investigation into this incident is in the preliminary stages. No additional information is currently available

This comes as the NOPD is also investigating a shooting that happened in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.

Initial NOPD reports show an unknown male sustained a single gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The initial call to police was made at 2:49 a.m. sys an NOPD report.