Eyes on Miami: Bia, Flavor Flav, Mack Maine, and Others

Shhh. Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus holds a secret: a hidden bistro, where a three-course meal costs a mere $10. The lunches and dinners, held on Wednesdays while classes are in session, are part of the university's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Management and are designed to give students real-world experience in hosting paying customers in a fine-dining setting. The menu isn't large — generally you'll have two or three choices for each course — but the quality is tops. The students in charge are attentive and professional as they take your order, fill your glass, and explain each dish. Your ten bucks covers a nonalcoholic cocktail, and instead of a tip you'll be asked to fill out a short survey designed to provide feedback to these future restaurateurs. And because this is educational, the $10 (requested in advance to hold the reservation) counts as a donation and is therefore deductible. Reservations fill up quickly; keep tabs on the website to snag the best dining deal in town.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO