Miami, FL

Eyes on Miami: Bia, Flavor Flav, Mack Maine, and Others

By World Red Eye
Miami New Times
 2 days ago

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Miami New Times

I support

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. There's nothing better than an alfresco lunch, and the outdoor patio at Peacock Garden Resto + Bar is a lush, secret oasis that feels like you've stepped into an exotic fantasy. The greenery serves as a natural cooling system, making the patio seem like a chill respite. To start, order some oysters (grilled or on the half-shell) and a glass of roe, then follow up with a salad, a burger, or a seafood risotto. Because every lunch is better when enjoyed with your furry friend, Peacock Garden offers a Tail Wagger menu, from which your pup can choose between salmon crudo or beef tartare as an entrée, and a blueberry puppyccino for dessert, along with free-flowing Evian water to ensure Fido stays well hydrated.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Best Theater Company

Miami New Drama does the opposite of what many other theater companies do: It purposely avoids the well-known crowd favorites. While Broadway hits and other popular productions rake in ticket sales elsewhere, Miami New Drama eschews the status quo with seasons that consist of mostly new, world premiere plays and musicals. They proudly embrace their role as a smaller, hyperlocal theater company by aiming their work directly at Miamians, with stories that reflect the city's culture. The Cuban Vote, an iteration of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, premiered at the Miami New Drama's home base, the Colony Theatre in April 2022, exploring local politics. During the height of the pandemic, when many theater artists were jobless, the company produced"The 7 Deadly Sins," a series of seven commissioned short plays performed in empty Lincoln Road storefronts for limited audiences. That bold risk paid off when "Sins" won a 2021 Drama League award for Interactive or Socially Distanced Theater, placing MND on the national stage. Bravo!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Best Inexpensive Restaurant

Shhh. Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus holds a secret: a hidden bistro, where a three-course meal costs a mere $10. The lunches and dinners, held on Wednesdays while classes are in session, are part of the university's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Management and are designed to give students real-world experience in hosting paying customers in a fine-dining setting. The menu isn't large — generally you'll have two or three choices for each course — but the quality is tops. The students in charge are attentive and professional as they take your order, fill your glass, and explain each dish. Your ten bucks covers a nonalcoholic cocktail, and instead of a tip you'll be asked to fill out a short survey designed to provide feedback to these future restaurateurs. And because this is educational, the $10 (requested in advance to hold the reservation) counts as a donation and is therefore deductible. Reservations fill up quickly; keep tabs on the website to snag the best dining deal in town.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Best of Miami® 2022: Five Restaurant Winners to Whet Your Appetite

New Times' Best of Miami® 2022 is here. The issue, themed "Best in Show," offers the city's most decadent restaurants, trendiest clubs, most interesting things to do, and the finest places to shop, in more than 250 categories. To whet your appetite, we're sharing five restaurants that won top honors in their neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Best Visual Artist

Reginald O'Neal paints like one of the greats. His works are both captivating and engaging, each brushstroke telling a story all its own. The 30-year-old artist specializes in figurative art, painting still-lifes based on autobiographical photos. A pair of his grandmother's glasses, a golden trumpet tree in full bloom, a haunting image of his father wearing a prison jumpsuit are just a few of O'Neal's most recent subjects. He's inspired by the world around him as well as his family and friends. In late 2021, during Miami Art Week, O'Neal had his second solo show at Spinello Projects, Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Institute of Contemporary Art recently added his work to their permanent collections, and earlier this year the Rubell Museum commissioned the young artist to create two works.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Get to know Emory Williams, the Hurricanes’ newest quarterback commit

While on a trip to Miami about two weeks ago, Emory Williams was surprised to be recognized by a stranger. “I was sitting at a restaurant, and they asked if I was the recruit, Emory,” Williams said. “And I was like, ‘Holy cow. I need to come to this place. They really love their football team.’” The encounter with a fan who already knew him helped Williams make up his mind: He was going to be ...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Pour your bleeding heart out during Sweet Caroline’s Emo Karaoke Party. Brave souls will have the chance to choose from a huge catalog of emo classics and shout at the top of their lungs as they compete for the best heartbreaking performance. In honor of the special night, Sweet Caroline will offer a specialty cocktail, “Cute Without the E.” Don’t miss out on a whirlwind of emotions and nostalgia. 9 p.m. Monday, at Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar, 1111 SW First Ave., #107; Miami; 786-673-2522; sweetcarolinebar.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
TravelNoire

Michelin Stars Awarded In Miami For The First Time In History

Eleven Michelin Stars were awarded to Miami restaurants for the first time in history. Given to the best restaurants each year, a Michelin Star’s a highly coveted award in the restaurant industry. According to the Michelin Guide, “We take into account the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both over time and across the entire menu.”
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Ceiba to Host Its First "Ciderbration" Festival

Ceiba, one of Miami's first dedicated cider works and meadery, will celebrate summer with a "Ciderbration" — a new festival aimed at highlighting its specialty offerings. On Saturday, July 2, Ceiba — named for the tree native to many Latin American countries — will host its first-annual Ciderbration at its taproom location in the Bird Road Art District. The inaugural festival invites patrons 21 and older to sample Ceiba's cider offerings via a free-entry, open-format event.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Crab Du Jour Opens Their 85th Restaurant With Newest Location in Miami

Crab Du Jour, a popular Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant known for its ultimate seafood boils, officially celebrated the grand opening of its 85th location at Deerwood Town Center (12075 SW 152nd Street) in Miami, Florida. As part of the grand opening festivities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special donation was made to Zoo Miami, on Wednesday, June 15.
WSVN-TV

Officials: Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian dead

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian has passed away. Samuelian passed away Wednesday. He had served as the City of Miami Beach commissioner for the past three years. Many city leaders shared their condolences via social media including Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
InsideHook

The Healthy-Cooking Secrets of Miami’s Premier Soul Food Chef

Soul food has long been known for its ability to make ingredients like pork intestines and turkey necks delicious (and in many cases, even more delicious than the luxury cuts white enslavers would have once kept for themselves). But at Miami’s Soulfly Chicken, the role of soul has moved well beyond its origins. With his food truck, chef Troy Tingling seeks to make soul food accessible and appealing to modern Miamians, no matter their dietary needs or restrictions.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

The highly anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series is here!

HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30 PM. Specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani, guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more!
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

Warren Pony Swing Bridge Connecting Miami Springs and Hialeah Since 1924

The Warren Pony Swing Bridge was the first major bridge to connect Miami Springs and Hialeah. The bridge is sometimes called the “Incoming Bridge” since it is now a one way incoming route from Hialeah into Miami Springs. It continues to serve today as an important physical link between Hialeah and Miami Springs.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

