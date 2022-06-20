Eyes on Miami: Bia, Flavor Flav, Mack Maine, and Others

Miami New Drama does the opposite of what many other theater companies do: It purposely avoids the well-known crowd favorites. While Broadway hits and other popular productions rake in ticket sales elsewhere, Miami New Drama eschews the status quo with seasons that consist of mostly new, world premiere plays and musicals. They proudly embrace their role as a smaller, hyperlocal theater company by aiming their work directly at Miamians, with stories that reflect the city's culture. The Cuban Vote, an iteration of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, premiered at the Miami New Drama's home base, the Colony Theatre in April 2022, exploring local politics. During the height of the pandemic, when many theater artists were jobless, the company produced"The 7 Deadly Sins," a series of seven commissioned short plays performed in empty Lincoln Road storefronts for limited audiences. That bold risk paid off when "Sins" won a 2021 Drama League award for Interactive or Socially Distanced Theater, placing MND on the national stage. Bravo!
