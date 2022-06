KINGFISHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Kingfisher police are warning families of an attempted abduction. Police said it happened Monday around 7 p.m. in the area of Shaw Park. Police said the victim told them that two Black or Hispanic men were in a white van that had an out of state tag on it. The victim wasn't sure what state the tags were from.

KINGFISHER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO