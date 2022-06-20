ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Sunrise Spotlight – Louisville Orchestra in Glasgow

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by the...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 1

Related
wcluradio.com

Community says farewell to Glasgow Water Co.’s Young

GLASGOW — After over 16 years of service to the Glasgow Water Company, Scott Young said goodbye to community members and coworkers during a farewell gathering held Wednesday afternoon. Young served as the manager of the GWC until about six months ago. He stepped aside and has served in...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Chloe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chloe is a two-year old black and white Pitbull mix. She still has a bit of puppy energy, but would make the sweetest house dog. She gets along well with other dogs but has an extremely high prey drive, so she would need to be in a home without cats or critters. Chloe is sprayed, housebroken and loves treats and toys. For more information about how you can adopt Chloe or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

What’s Happening SoKY – Summer Solstice Concert

On today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we sit down with Rebecca Baumbach and Jennifer Bailey with the Warren County Public Library to talk about the Summer Solstice Concert coming to the Capitol Theater. For more information, click here.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
City
Glasgow, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 13, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 13-20, 2022. Debra L. Shone, 58, and Don D. Kioseff, 60, both of Glasgow. June 16, 2022:. Lindsey D. Forbis, 25, and Samuel R. Beck, 33, both of Glasgow. June 17, 2022:
GLASGOW, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Miss Kentucky crowns 2022 winner in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new Miss Kentucky was crowned over the weekend!. Hannah Edelen was crowned Miss Kentucky 2022 as dozens of young women competed at SkyPAC in Bowling Green. The Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization is a non-profit foundation devoted to empowering the women of Kentucky to achieve...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Concert#Sunrise Spotlight#The German American Bank
WBKO

Bowling Green Daily News Paper to be sold after 140 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Daily Newspaper has announced it will be sold after 140 years of local ownership. According to an article from the Bowling Green Daily News, an agreement was been reached to sell the Bowling Green Daily News to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, which is an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

TJ Regional opens hydration stations during intense heat wave

GLASGOW, Ky. – Due to extreme heat forecasted for the next several days, TJ Regional Health set up hydration stations in their Glasgow Community Hospital, their Columbia Hospital and inside their TJ Health Pavilion. TJ Samson executive vice president of marketing, planning and development Stacey Biggs said, “With this...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wnky.com

First salute dinner to female Veterans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Calling all women Veterans! AMVETS Post 130 is holding their first salute dinner to female Veterans. The event is this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1298. Special speakers include Kentucky State Representative Patti Minter and former Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky and U.S. Air...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Update: Lanes closed near Broadway Avenue due to repair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –BGMU stated in a social media post that Broadway Avenue is now open. The two northbound lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass between E. 14th Avenue and Broadway Avenue remain closed. BGMU stated they hope to have them reopened by tonight. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

What is Juneteenth? An explanation of history and importance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Today, we recognize Juneteenth across the nation and its importance in American history is something worth celebrating. Juneteenth officially became a recognized federal holiday in 2021, and as a newer holiday on the calendar, its meaning may not be widely known. The day marks the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fire ignites over 120 acres in Smiths Grove, turns farmland to ash

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – More than 100 acres of land are now ash after a fast-moving brush fire sparked in Smiths Grove Monday. Several fire departments, including Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Fire Department and Gott Volunteer Fire Department, were on the scene Monday to get the fire under control.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wnky.com

MIT students bike to BG to teach STEM on 3,800 mile trip

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Biking an average of 60 miles every day for 80 days…only stopping to rest and teach. “Oh my god it’s so hard. Right now I’m really sore,” said MIT student Simone Lassar. “I just think it’s amazing, they’re doing so much at once,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of June 13, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from June 13 – 17, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. June 13, 2022:. James R. Thomas...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Humphrey named principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Larry Shane Humphrey has been named the principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School. Humphrey’s career includes serving as a high school social studies teacher and an assistant principal during his 20 year education career. Humphrey earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University,...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy