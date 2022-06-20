Sunrise Spotlight – Louisville Orchestra in Glasgow

GLASGOW — After over 16 years of service to the Glasgow Water Company, Scott Young said goodbye to community members and coworkers during a farewell gathering held Wednesday afternoon. Young served as the manager of the GWC until about six months ago. He stepped aside and has served in...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chloe is a two-year old black and white Pitbull mix. She still has a bit of puppy energy, but would make the sweetest house dog. She gets along well with other dogs but has an extremely high prey drive, so she would need to be in a home without cats or critters. Chloe is sprayed, housebroken and loves treats and toys. For more information about how you can adopt Chloe or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
On today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we sit down with Rebecca Baumbach and Jennifer Bailey with the Warren County Public Library to talk about the Summer Solstice Concert coming to the Capitol Theater. For more information, click here.
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A black bear has been spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove in the past 24 hours. Local resident Kash Moore says he found the bear just off his property on Pondsville Road which is south of Smiths Grove. “I thought it was a calf, the...
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 13-20, 2022. Debra L. Shone, 58, and Don D. Kioseff, 60, both of Glasgow. June 16, 2022:. Lindsey D. Forbis, 25, and Samuel R. Beck, 33, both of Glasgow. June 17, 2022:
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s lights… camera… action for students at Jennings Creek Elementary. “We were having so much fun, we had so much fun making the music video,” said Jennings Creek Elementary student Latavius Long. The non-profit organization Light of Chance filmed a music video with the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new Miss Kentucky was crowned over the weekend!. Hannah Edelen was crowned Miss Kentucky 2022 as dozens of young women competed at SkyPAC in Bowling Green. The Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization is a non-profit foundation devoted to empowering the women of Kentucky to achieve...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Daily Newspaper has announced it will be sold after 140 years of local ownership. According to an article from the Bowling Green Daily News, an agreement was been reached to sell the Bowling Green Daily News to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, which is an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
BOSTON, Ky. — Back in June 1995, a baby was found abandoned near a cemetery in Boston, Kentucky. While the baby first was referred to as "Baby Joe," it was actually a little girl who was found. She was just 12 hours old, naked and covered in dried blood.
GLASGOW, Ky. – Due to extreme heat forecasted for the next several days, TJ Regional Health set up hydration stations in their Glasgow Community Hospital, their Columbia Hospital and inside their TJ Health Pavilion. TJ Samson executive vice president of marketing, planning and development Stacey Biggs said, “With this...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Calling all women Veterans! AMVETS Post 130 is holding their first salute dinner to female Veterans. The event is this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1298. Special speakers include Kentucky State Representative Patti Minter and former Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky and U.S. Air...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –BGMU stated in a social media post that Broadway Avenue is now open. The two northbound lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass between E. 14th Avenue and Broadway Avenue remain closed. BGMU stated they hope to have them reopened by tonight. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Today, we recognize Juneteenth across the nation and its importance in American history is something worth celebrating. Juneteenth officially became a recognized federal holiday in 2021, and as a newer holiday on the calendar, its meaning may not be widely known. The day marks the...
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – More than 100 acres of land are now ash after a fast-moving brush fire sparked in Smiths Grove Monday. Several fire departments, including Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Fire Department and Gott Volunteer Fire Department, were on the scene Monday to get the fire under control.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Biking an average of 60 miles every day for 80 days…only stopping to rest and teach. “Oh my god it’s so hard. Right now I’m really sore,” said MIT student Simone Lassar. “I just think it’s amazing, they’re doing so much at once,...
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from June 13 – 17, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. June 13, 2022:. James R. Thomas...
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Larry Shane Humphrey has been named the principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School. Humphrey’s career includes serving as a high school social studies teacher and an assistant principal during his 20 year education career. Humphrey earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A fire has been reported near the Smith Grove exit in Kentucky Monday. FOX 17 News' crews on the scene reported seeing flames from the freeway. The fire department was on the way to the scene. Video shows smoke was visible from the freeway.
