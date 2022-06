Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold would be the team's starter "if we played today" according to head coach Matt Rhule. Darnold was downright awful as the Panthers' main quarterback last season, but the team has been generating some positive news regarding his progress under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo this offseason. The team traded up to draft rookie Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but didn't do so "with the idea of him starting right away." Darnold is still the team's QB1 for now, but the team has been tied to quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, who could be on the move.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO