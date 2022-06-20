County mulls fuel budget increase

Cumberland County is feeling the pain at the pump, as fuel prices have increased steadily over the past fiscal year. Now, eyeing its next year’s budget, the county’s finance office asked members of the Cumberland County budget committee to estimate just how high prices might go. “We...
Carthage, TN. As a heat wave grips our area, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage today, June 22. The policy will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m. In voluntary curtailment, customers are asked to reduce electric consumption by turning off lights and not using major appliances during the hottest part of the day, such as ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. Summer energy use is typically the highest between 12-8 p.m., according to TVA. This is typically the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work or school; as a result, energy rates are typically at their highest during that point. The agency has several tips to reduce power usage:
Saffron Development LLC of Cookeville identified by Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter as the party interested in developing a hotel by the new fairgrounds expo center. Porter said conversations have began as to what the hotel could be. “I met with these folks one time last week and started the...
Contractors and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working on several paving projects this week that may impact travel. TDOT has multiple paving and maintenance projects in Cumberland County, including preparing for the opening of Buc-ee’s on Genesis Rd. at Interstate Dr. Interstate Dr. is closed...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It is a sad time for many Tennessee anglers. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced new precautionary fish consumption advisories on several Tennessee lakes, including two very popular reservoirs. Health advisories have been added to Dale Hollow Reservoir in Clay, Pickett, and...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital is responding to concerns from leaders about the process to pick a new CEO. Last week, the mayors of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County sent a letter to the hospital’s board, after citizens questioned whether proper notice had been given ahead of the selection meeting. The board responded […]
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has announced a change in visiting hours hospital wide. The new visiting hours will take effect Wednesday, June 22. Visiting hours will now be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise permitted by physician or nursing staff. Patient visitation rights state...
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials in Campbell County provided information Monday on letters that five churches, a business and the Masonic Lodge received. All of the churches were Baptist, according to Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins. Goins did not give specific information about the letters, but did say that they...
Walkers, joggers, and cyclists using the greenway trail running through the south portion of Dunlap are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips advised. The warning comes as a young man reported to authorities he had been chased on the greenway by an individual on June 11.
If you clear away the weeds, you can find the tombstone in the corner of the remote cemetery. Barney Graham, it claims, is “gone but not forgotten.”. Eighty-nine years after his murder, I fear he has been forgotten — along with the mining community called Wilder that is synonymous with his name.
A Monroe County man had an unexpected and unwanted encounter with wildlife in his own yard. Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite. TN Theatre urges “Riverdance” audience to attend …. As extreme heat continues, more Knoxville air conditioners …. Trial dates set for suspects in teen gun...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend on railroad tracks in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department identified the woman as Meghan Carter, 24 of Etowah, Tennessee. According to police, Carter’s body was found Saturday night in the area of East […]
Shooting in Roane County leaves 1 dead; suspect detained for questioning. The investigation remains ongoing by Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials. NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace releases family-focused album. Updated: 6 hours ago. Josh Lovelace told WVLT News that since he spent more time at home, the singer-songwriter was able...
The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death late Sunday afternoon as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody...
PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
