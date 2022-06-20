Use caution near road work

Contractors and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working on several paving projects this week that may impact travel. TDOT has multiple paving and maintenance projects in Cumberland County, including preparing for the opening of Buc-ee’s on Genesis Rd. at Interstate Dr. Interstate Dr. is...
(Roane Alliance press release) On June 17, the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), closed on one of the largest industrial sites in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park (RRBTP). The TPA Group, a developer from Atlanta, Georgia, purchased the entire 40-acre Jones Road Site for $1.3M, with plans to build a 250,000 square foot speculative building, a total planned investment of $32M.
Cumberland County is feeling the pain at the pump, as fuel prices have increased steadily over the past fiscal year. Now, eyeing its next year’s budget, the county’s finance office asked members of the Cumberland County budget committee to estimate just how high prices might go. “We need...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It is a sad time for many Tennessee anglers. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced new precautionary fish consumption advisories on several Tennessee lakes, including two very popular reservoirs. Health advisories have been added to Dale Hollow Reservoir in Clay, Pickett, and...
Saffron Development LLC of Cookeville identified by Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter as the party interested in developing a hotel by the new fairgrounds expo center. Porter said conversations have began as to what the hotel could be. “I met with these folks one time last week and started the...
Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
Carthage, TN. As a heat wave grips our area, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage today, June 22. The policy will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m. In voluntary curtailment, customers are asked to reduce electric consumption by turning off lights and not using major appliances during the hottest part of the day, such as ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. Summer energy use is typically the highest between 12-8 p.m., according to TVA. This is typically the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work or school; as a result, energy rates are typically at their highest during that point. The agency has several tips to reduce power usage:
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- A widespread power outage is currently being reported this Monday morning, June 20, in Dunlap and surrounding areas of Sequatchie County. According to the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), roughly 6,500 outages are being reported across Sequatchie County. That is 87.08% of all customers are in the dark this morning in the county.
Walkers, joggers, and cyclists using the greenway trail running through the south portion of Dunlap are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips advised. The warning comes as a young man reported to authorities he had been chased on the greenway by an individual on June 11.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
Shooting in Roane County leaves 1 dead; suspect detained for questioning. The investigation remains ongoing by Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials. NEEDTOBREATHE’s Josh Lovelace releases family-focused album. Updated: 6 hours ago. Josh Lovelace told WVLT News that since he spent more time at home, the singer-songwriter was able...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital is responding to concerns from leaders about the process to pick a new CEO. Last week, the mayors of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County sent a letter to the hospital’s board, after citizens questioned whether proper notice had been given ahead of the selection meeting. The board responded […]
OCOEE, Tenn. — Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirms one person died after rafting the Ocoee River Saturday afternoon. Since the incident happened on the river, the sheriff's office is not leading the investigation, so Sheriff Ross says that's all he can confirm at this time. We reached out...
PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
In his weekly report on county crime news, Sheriff Patrick Ray reported Monday that 34-year-old Gary Christopher Ponder of South College Street, Smithville is charged with violation of an order of protection. His bond is $3,500 and he will be in court June 30. Sheriff Ray said that on June 5 a deputy went to a location on South College Street looking for a possible wanted person when he spotted a bicycle he knew belonged to Ponder outside the home of a woman who had an active order of protection against him. The woman inside the residence came to the door and when asked admitted that Ponder was there in the bedroom. Ponder was placed under arrest.
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has announced a change in visiting hours hospital wide. The new visiting hours will take effect Wednesday, June 22. Visiting hours will now be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise permitted by physician or nursing staff. Patient visitation rights state...
If you clear away the weeds, you can find the tombstone in the corner of the remote cemetery. Barney Graham, it claims, is “gone but not forgotten.”. Eighty-nine years after his murder, I fear he has been forgotten — along with the mining community called Wilder that is synonymous with his name.
