If nothing else, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool generated plenty of headlines during his recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. Claypool referring to himself as "a top-three receiver" in the NFL has been widely criticized by individuals such as Tim Benz and Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The 23-year-old then admitted he feels as if he "failed" teammate and quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in an April accident.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO