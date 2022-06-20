ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Obituary for Carol A. Snapp

 2 days ago

Carol A. Snapp, 64, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, June 17,...

westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Loretta Elizabeth Forque

Funeral services for Loretta Elizabeth Forquewill be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Leesville. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23rd at Jeane’s Funeral Service...
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Charles David Blencke

Born April 2, 1943, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dave was the last of four children of parents George and Anne Blencke. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Olevia Hillard Sanders

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Olevia Hillard Sanders on Friday, June 24th. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM, at Norris Memorial COGIC (501 E. North Street, Deridder). You can read the full obituary at Myers-Colonial Funeral Home.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Gary Eugene Miller

A visitation for Gary Eugene Miller will be held Friday, June 24th at LaCamp Pentecostal Church in Leesville (Hwy 121) beginning at 10 AM. Services will follow the visitation at 4 PM on June 24th. The full obituary can be read at Jeane's Funeral Services.
LEESVILLE, LA
Deridder, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Deridder, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Thomas Benjiman Doyle

Following a brave battle with cancer, Thomas Benjiman Doyle of DeRidder, Louisiana passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 7, 2022 at the age of 47 years old. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. The family will visit with friends and family before the service from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week, starting on June 23 and continuing through June 25. Admission is $5 per person and is free for individuals with a military ID and children 3 years and under. There will be free admission on Friday, June 24, from...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO cites 2 for dumping trash on roadside

CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
CYPRESS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Restore LA Holds Hurricane Recovery Meeting for Calcasieu, Cameron, and Beauregard Parishes

Those impacted by Hurricanes Laura and/or Delta are invited to attend a public hearing to discuss the state's action plan for hurricane recovery and learn how to receive assistance. Restore LA has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday, June 28 beginning at 6pm at the Allen P August Multi-Purpose building, 2001 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. This is for residents in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard Parishes. The Restore Louisiana webpage has a link to the power point presentation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

6/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, 4888 Lake Caroline Drive — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Benjamin Author Mackey, 24, 4420 Gordon Woods Drive — illegal use of weapons...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Overturned crane: All lanes reopened on I-10 E near Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near Vinton has reopened following a twelve-hour closure Wednesday. The eastbound lanes were closed since around 7 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned, leading a day of traffic delays. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
VINTON, LA
107 JAMZ

Is Toasted Yolk Really Coming to Lake Charles?

UPDATE: After speaking with a representative of Toasted Yolk, they have confirmed they are indeed coming to Lake Charles! No word on when it will happen, but they are working towards bringing it to the area. The ole rumor mill is churning away on this one. Over the last 24...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

OSFM Investigates Oakdale, LA, House Fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oakdale, LA. Two adult males were able to escape the fire, but an adult female victim was located inside the building. This investigation is still ongoing.
OAKDALE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

171 arrests made in Natchitoches, Grant, Rapides parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in Natchitoches, Grant and Rapides parishes joined forces over the past two weeks to make 171 arrests and seize guns and drugs off the streets. The special operation was headed up by the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT)...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 16 - 18, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Mary Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an out of jurisdiction Bench Warrant from Houma. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail awaiting transfer. June 17, 2022. Michael Alan Chamberlain, age 54, of Leesville, was arrested and...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings man threatens hospital, damages business

A Jennings man was arrested after allegedly threatening hospital employees and damaging a local business with a slingshot. Heath Allen Broussard, 41, of Jennings was arrested Thursday on charges of simple assault and two counts of criminal damage to property. He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a...
JENNINGS, LA

