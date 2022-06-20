Obituary for Carol A. Snapp

Funeral services for Loretta Elizabeth Forquewill be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Leesville. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23rd at Jeane’s Funeral Service...
Born April 2, 1943, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dave was the last of four children of parents George and Anne Blencke. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Olevia Hillard Sanders on Friday, June 24th. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM, at Norris Memorial COGIC (501 E. North Street, Deridder). You can read the full obituary at Myers-Colonial Funeral Home.
A visitation for Gary Eugene Miller will be held Friday, June 24th at LaCamp Pentecostal Church in Leesville (Hwy 121) beginning at 10 AM. Services will follow the visitation at 4 PM on June 24th. The full obituary can be read at Jeane's Funeral Services.
Following a brave battle with cancer, Thomas Benjiman Doyle of DeRidder, Louisiana passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 7, 2022 at the age of 47 years old. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. The family will visit with friends and family before the service from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week, starting on June 23 and continuing through June 25. Admission is $5 per person and is free for individuals with a military ID and children 3 years and under. There will be free admission on Friday, June 24, from...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
A Lake Charles-based company is making a big move into the Lafayette market. According to Developing Lafayette, the company will be opening 4 more locations in the Lafayette area. These 4 new locations add to the company's 18 Lake Charles locations and one in Acadiana. Developing Lafayette is reporting that...
CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
Those impacted by Hurricanes Laura and/or Delta are invited to attend a public hearing to discuss the state's action plan for hurricane recovery and learn how to receive assistance. Restore LA has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday, June 28 beginning at 6pm at the Allen P August Multi-Purpose building, 2001 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. This is for residents in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard Parishes. The Restore Louisiana webpage has a link to the power point presentation.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, 4888 Lake Caroline Drive — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Benjamin Author Mackey, 24, 4420 Gordon Woods Drive — illegal use of weapons...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hurricane-damaged motel on W. Prien Lake Road is being torn down. The old Motel 6, which sat on Contraband Bayou next to what was once “The Landing” restaurant, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura. The motel was deemed blighted by the City...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near Vinton has reopened following a twelve-hour closure Wednesday. The eastbound lanes were closed since around 7 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned, leading a day of traffic delays. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
UPDATE: After speaking with a representative of Toasted Yolk, they have confirmed they are indeed coming to Lake Charles! No word on when it will happen, but they are working towards bringing it to the area. The ole rumor mill is churning away on this one. Over the last 24...
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oakdale, LA. Two adult males were able to escape the fire, but an adult female victim was located inside the building. This investigation is still ongoing.
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in Natchitoches, Grant and Rapides parishes joined forces over the past two weeks to make 171 arrests and seize guns and drugs off the streets. The special operation was headed up by the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT)...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Mary Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an out of jurisdiction Bench Warrant from Houma. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail awaiting transfer. June 17, 2022. Michael Alan Chamberlain, age 54, of Leesville, was arrested and...
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder West Park Poll will be hosting “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” on Thursday, June 23, as part of a free organized event taking place in aquatic facilities all around the world. The event is open to all ages and will take...
A Jennings man was arrested after allegedly threatening hospital employees and damaging a local business with a slingshot. Heath Allen Broussard, 41, of Jennings was arrested Thursday on charges of simple assault and two counts of criminal damage to property. He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a...
