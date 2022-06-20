ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: One dead, three injured in DC shooting

By Caitlyn Shelton, Scott Fagerstrom
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecXQQ_0gGDr7vX00

( NewsNation ) — A shooting in the nation’s capital Sunday evening left a teenager dead and three others, including a police officer, injured.

The DC Police Department reports that four people were shot in the area of 14 th and U Street Northwest. One victim, a 15-year-old was killed. The others, including the officer, are in stable condition at area hospitals.

Nearly 100 officers responded to the fatal scene they say started with an unpermitted event associated with a Moechella event. After multiple incidents during the gathering, police determined it was unsafe and began to shut it down when the gunfire broke out.

“When you have large gatherings in a dense area, all it takes is one person introducing a gun to the situation that makes it deadly. In this case unfortunately, a 15-year-old lost his life in this case. My condolences to that 15-year-old’s family as well as the other people that are injured,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

Chief Contee said officers recovered several guns in the area, including one from one of the shooting victims. The gun used to shoot the four victims has not been recovered yet, and police believe there was not an exchange of gunfire.

Men charged after Missouri house explosion kills 4

“There’s a theme that we see here: illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them make events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, who want to enjoy Father’s Day, and want to enjoy our city. This is unacceptable. I think as we continue to go through this investigation and we peel back the layers to really see what happened, we need to as a city make sure individuals are held accountable for their actions,” Chief Contee continued.

Investigators do not know if the victims were targeted or what sparked the shooting, but they do know that they want to hold those responsible for the shooting accountable.

At this time, authorities are still determining if legal actions will be taken against Moechella organizers.

In the preliminary stages of the investigation, DC Police shared on social media they were looking for a man 5’4” in height with curly hair and wearing all black clothing in connection to the shooting. Anyone who sees someone matching the description is urged not to approach them or take action, but to instead call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman tied up, assaulted over course of 5 days, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last Friday after police said he held his girlfriend captive for five days and assaulted her repeatedly. Arthur Estrada Aranda, 56, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Assault by Impeding Breath, and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an affidavit, the investigation began on May 28 when the […]
ABC Big 2 News

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Three people are shot dead and four are injured - including a state trooper - after shooting at Maryland manufacturing factory

The three people shot dead at a Maryland factory were named on Thursday night, as the 23-year-old gunman remains in hospital. Mark Alan Frey, 50; 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, Jr.; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, all worked at Columbia Machine Shop, an engineer manufacturing factory which creates concrete products and molds, on Bikle Road in Smithsburg.
SMITHSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
BET

Multiple People Shot During Wisconsin Funeral For Man Killed By Police

At least five people have been reported shot during the funeral for a Wisconsin man who was shot and killed by police late last month. WTMJ reports that gunfire erupted at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (June 2) at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. The victims have not been identified by authorities, however, a funeral home employee told the news station that Kings’ family members were among those injured.
RACINE, WI
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Metropolitan Police#Guns#Firearms#Violent Crime#The Dc Police Department
Complex

16-Year-Old Rapper 23 Rackz Fatally Shot in D.C.

The father of 23 Rackz, a rising DMV rapper who was fatally shot last week, says he spent years trying to get his teenage son back on the right path. “Nobody could get him to stay off the streets,” Michael Johnson told FOX 5 about the late 16-year-old. “I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home. So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: MPD locates vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: MPD has located the vehicle. Do you recognize this vehicle? Midland Police Department says that on June 15th, the truck was involved in a deadly hit and run and left the scene. Officers reported that it was a black and silver Dodge Ram 3500 dually lifted truck with a bull […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for dine and dash suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of skipping out on a bill.  According to MPD, on May 31, the two men pictured below ordered $127.27 worth of food from Hayashi Japanese Steakhouse. When they finished eating, the pair walked away without paying.  […]
ABC Big 2 News

Teen arrested in connection with series of car burglaries

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after police said he was caught with a stolen gun that went missing during a series of car burglaries in May. Izek Zarate, 17, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 17, a man called 911 […]
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that happened around 3:40 pm yesterday afternoon on Hwy 80, 2.6 miles west of Midland. According to troopers, an International truck tractor was stopped on Hwy 80 blocking both westbound lanes, trying to turn into the eastbound […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews ISD teacher, 25, killed in crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Stephanie Stokes, 25, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County on Thursday, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release. The crash happened on the 7500 block of Highway 80 at 3:40 P.M. DPS said two vehicles were involved: a 2022 International truck tractor and a […]
Reuters

Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States

June 5 (Reuters) - Shootings in three American cities killed nine people and wounded two dozen more on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the latest outbreaks of gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings that have rattled the United States. In Philadelphia, a confrontation between two men escalated...
SAGINAW, MI
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy