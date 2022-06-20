ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable pet: Meet Eddie

 2 days ago

As happy as his smile is today, you wouldn’t believe that sweet Eddie (A196068) has a bit of a sad past.

He came to the shelter, along with several other dogs, after his owner not able to provide proper care for them. Animal Control had to step in and take him out a situation that found him frequently tied to a tree.

Animal Shelter: Overwhelmed, Tallahassee Animal Service Center is 'gravely close' to having to euthanize dogs

Fast forward to today – Eddie a darling and loving boy who has a lot to offer a new family! While a little shy at first, he loves being with people and enjoys the companionship of other dogs. If you are looking for an easy going boy that loves attention, apply to give this affectionate pup a new home today!

Eddie’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950. Visit talgov.com . Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

