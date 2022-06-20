As happy as his smile is today, you wouldn’t believe that sweet Eddie (A196068) has a bit of a sad past.

He came to the shelter, along with several other dogs, after his owner not able to provide proper care for them. Animal Control had to step in and take him out a situation that found him frequently tied to a tree.

Animal Shelter: Overwhelmed, Tallahassee Animal Service Center is 'gravely close' to having to euthanize dogs

Fast forward to today – Eddie a darling and loving boy who has a lot to offer a new family! While a little shy at first, he loves being with people and enjoys the companionship of other dogs. If you are looking for an easy going boy that loves attention, apply to give this affectionate pup a new home today!

If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)

The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com

Email the completed application to adopt@talgov.com

Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Eddie’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950. Visit talgov.com . Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Adoptable pet: Meet Eddie