ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Sunny, with high near 90

By Annika Schmidt annika.schmidt@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyHVh_0gGDr2Vu00
Downtown Denver Davel5957, iStock

Happy Monday! Denver is expecting clear, sunny skies and a high near 90. A breeze could gust up to 21 mph.

Temperatures will cool off slightly Tuesday, with forecast highs in the 80s until Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expecting highs near 92.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through the end of the work week.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8-15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Weekend washout ahead? Monsoon rain moves in on Friday

COLORADO, USA — Widespread rain looks likely this weekend across Colorado, mostly thanks to the summertime monsoon. The heaviest rain will fall south of Interstate 70, though most of the state should get in on at least some rain over the next few days. In northern Colorado, including the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
weather5280.com

The State of the Atmosphere: Monday, June 20th, 2022

Happy to report that at least some of the advertised precipitation for southwest Colorado panned out over recent days, and it looks like more is on the way over the coming week. Precipitation as a percent of normal over the last 7 days shows areas of extreme dry across the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Castle Rock cancels July Fourth fireworks display

Castle Rock has canceled its Fourth of July firework show because of ongoing dry weather conditions. Castle Rock and Douglas County have been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since April 21. "Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 and will potentially worsen," officials wrote in a news release.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project. (credit CBS) A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.(credit: CBS) The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#West Wind#South Wind#Sunny Skies
1310kfka.com

What Colorado’s first monsoon of the year brings

When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver tourism rebounds in 2021, but headwinds persist

Denver’s tourism industry rebounded in a big way in 2021, drawing 31.7 million visitors who spent an estimated $6.6 billion, according to the Longwoods International Travel USA 2021 survey report. Visit Denver presented the report at a news conference Wednesday. “The travel industry was disproportionately harmed by the pandemic....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
worldnationnews.com

‘Regular’ household payments on the Denver metro soar to more than $3,000 a month

Some frustrated homebuyers may want to build a time machine and go back a year or even six months. Due to much higher home prices and sharply higher interest rates, the monthly payment for a typical home bought on the Denver metro last month was 54.5% higher than in May 2021, according to updated research by Seattle-based research firm Zillow. of the year.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of Highway 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a falling boulder struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 AM. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old male from Thornton had been driving the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

A Caiman was Caught Swimming in Colorado’s Sloan Lake

People fishing and participating in outdoor activities at Colorado's Sloan's Lake are used to coming across the typical species of wildlife that live in and around the water. Trout, bluegill, and catfish swim freely in Denver's biggest lake and a variety of birds also call this place home. However, an...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Pedal ON! Bike to Work Day returns on Wednesday

The 32nd annual Bike to Work Day returns in Denver on Wednesday and nearly 200 breakfast stations across the metro will encourage residents to ditch their vehicles and pedal to work. The annual event, which is organized by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), encourages alternatives transportation methods. As...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy