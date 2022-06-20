Denver weather: Sunny, with high near 90

Downtown Denver Davel5957, iStock

Happy Monday! Denver is expecting clear, sunny skies and a high near 90. A breeze could gust up to 21 mph.

Temperatures will cool off slightly Tuesday, with forecast highs in the 80s until Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expecting highs near 92.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through the end of the work week.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8-15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.