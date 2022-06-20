ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Cyclist in critical condition after being "intentionally" struck by vehicle, suspect at large

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7AoY_0gGDqyDe00
Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the vehicle of a person suspected of intentionally striking two cyclists on Sunday.

According to officials, the hit-and-run happened at around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.

One of the cyclists is in critical condition, while the other was not seriously injured, the sheriff's office reported.

The vehicle that allegedly caused the crash is described as 2018 grey Ford Escape with temporary tags that read '2959061'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 303-271-0211.

Comments / 1

Related
The Denver Gazette

Truck driver involved in Gross Reservoir crash identified

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the 28-year-old truck driver whose body was recovered from Gross Reservoir on Saturday. Authorities said Matthew Liu's truck veered off the road and into the water. The truck was hauling 7,000 pounds of rocks, and the reservoir remains closed as authorities continue to investigate the crash. The coroner has yet to determine the cause and manner of Liu's death.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Evergreen, CO
Evergreen, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 2 injured in Aurora crash

One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle ran through a red light in Aurora on Monday night. The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. at South Peoria Street and East Alameda Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. A Pontiac Grand Prix was driving north on South...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Evergreen Parkway
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Ruthless Colorado Police Choke Dog + Arrest 14 Year Old Girl Over Slap

Another shocking video has been released portraying the Loveland police department in a disturbing light. According to a report from the New York Times, Jon Siers has filed a lawsuit against three officers (Matt Sychla, Jeremiah Wood and Evan Dunlap) of the Loveland Police Department after they brutally arrested his 14-year-old daughter, tased him, and then choked the family's Jack Russell terrier.
LOVELAND, CO
US News and World Report

Lawsuit Says Hero Who Killed Gunman Was Shot Without Warning

DENVER (AP) — The mother of a man hailed as a hero for killing a gunman who ambushed and fatally shot a police officer only to be killed himself by another officer in suburban Denver filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging the officer who shot him should have realized he did not pose a threat.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KXRM

Trooper and tow operator escape drunk driving crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a local tow operator narrowly escaped with minor injuries after a drunk driver crashed into both their vehicles as they were cleaning up a previous crash.  At approximately 1:34 a.m., Trooper Dean McClain was finishing an on scene investigation of a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest warrant issued for Jefferson County driver suspected of intentionally plowing into cyclists

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists at Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70 Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Alan (Haley) Mill, who is wanted on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault in the hit-and-run crash. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, witnesses told authorities the suspected driver "intentionally...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Family of good Samaritan sues Arvada officer, police chief

The family of Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan who was mistakenly shot by an Arvada police officer last summer, has filed a lawsuit accusing the officer and the Arvada police chief of violating Hurley's constitutional rights. The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County District Court Wednesday on behalf of Hurley's mother, Kathleen Boleyn, a year after he was killed. Three people died that day: Hurley, Ron Troyke and Arvada school...
ARVADA, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a person suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Alan Mill on Wednesday. Investigators believe Mill purposely hit the two victims along Highway 40 on Sunday at about 9:40 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, both victims had serious injuries and as of Wednesday one of them was listed in “critical condition.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of US 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a boulder fell and struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old Thornton male had been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy