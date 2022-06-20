ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Killing Eve's title role was offered to Maya Rudolph – but she turned it down

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZmyn_0gGDpr4m00
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Maya Rudolph has revealed that she was originally offered the titular role in Killing Eve, but turned it down despite really wanting to work with creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Based on Luke Jennings' Codename Villanelle novellas, the globe-trotting comedy thriller follows disillusioned, off-the-books MI6 operative Eve Polastri, who recovers a zest for life as she attempts to hunt down Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin who's equal parts elusive and alluring.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Rudolph recalled that she had not long watched – and loved – Fleabag, Waller-Bridge's lauded series, when she was approached to play Eve by the team at BBC America. Although tempted, the former Saturday Night Live star opted out, as she didn't want to uproot her life to film the show.

"There was no way I was about to move to Europe for months. Like, how?" she told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KANxL_0gGDpr4m00
(Image credit: BBC America)

As fans know, the character went on to be played by Sandra Oh, earning the Grey's Anatomy alum three Primetime Emmy nominations and a BAFTA TV win. Oh shared the screen with Jodie Comer, who played Villanelle across the show's four seasons, Kim Bodnia (as Villanelle's handler Konstantin), Owen McDonnell (as Eve's husband Niko), and Fiona Shaw ( as MI6 boss Carolyn Martens).

While Waller-Bridge adapted the first season, Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell penned the second. Fear the Walking Dead's Suzanne Heathcote acted as head writer on the third, while the fourth and final season was overseen by Sex Education's Laura Neal.

Killing Eve is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Hulu in the US. If you've already tuned in and are looking for something else to watch, then check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time for some viewing inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqCTb_0gGDpr4m00

I am a freelance Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Loot' Review: Leave It to Maya Rudolph to Make a Billionairess Lovable

Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series Loot, starring Maya Rudolph, centers on an eerily familiar premise, one you might have seen gracing the covers of Us Weekly IRL not too long ago: A billionaire tech entrepreneur and his long-time wife suddenly get divorced, and she ends up with half his fortune. Instead of simply relishing in the spoils of her settlement, the woman sets out to better herself by giving her money away via charity work. Sound familiar yet? Real-life comparisons aside, Loot is a heartfelt Ted Lasso meets The Office-style comedy complete with various layers of odd-couple dynamics that most certainly do not disappoint.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Maya Rudolph Is Priceless in ‘Loot’

Money couldn’t buy Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) love — the divorce settlement from her cheating ex (Severance’s smug Adam Scott) is $87 billion — but can good works make her a better person?. That’s the rather obvious question posed by Apple’s new comedy Loot, an endearing...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Loot’ Review: Maya Rudolph Does Her Best in a Money Comedy That Invests in the Wrong Places

Click here to read the full article. “Loot” is a show built from the Workplace Comedy Misfits Playbook, calling on everyone from “dorky accountant” to “aloof assistant” to “plucky source of positivity.” On their own, in the moment, they’re each characters that work as they’re intended: to reflect and refract the personal ups and downs of whoever connects all of them. Yet it’s the choice of who’s being reflected that puts this show in a precarious position right from the start. Though “Loot” has a more-than-capable lead performer and a talented ensemble surrounding her, this Apple TV+ comedy digs a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Fiona Shaw
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman To Produce & Star In Amazon Show ‘Holland, Michigan,’ Mimi Cave To Direct

Nicole Kidman kicked off her relationship with Amazon Studios last year with great success. Her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being The Ricardos” nabbed her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama win and a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar. She has “Expats” coming out on Amazon soon, too, based on Janice Y.K. Lee‘s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” which she stars in and co-produces.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killing Eve#Live Tv#Radio Times#Bbc America#Film Star#Bafta#Mi6
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Rock & Dwayne Johnson Approached About Hosting Emmys As Producers Aim High

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following the infamous Oscar slap, Chris Rock has been in demand. There already is a call for him to host next year’s Oscars, and he has also been asked to host the Primetime Emmys on NBC this September, I have learned. Also approached about hosting the Emmys is Dwayne Johnson, who was at the top of the host wish list for the 2022 Oscars too, sources tell Deadline. We hear Rock, who is yet to publicly speak about the Will Smith Oscar attack beyond his comedy tour, has turned down the informal offer,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: One Star Played a Surprising Number of Characters on ‘Blue Bloods’

“Blue Bloods” fans might recognize one actor’s face from not only his multiple appearances on the show but also his time on “FBI.”. Derek Hedlund played a minor role on “FBI” back in 2018 and 2019, per Looper. He starred as Special Agent JT, appearing in the pilot episode of the series and multiple episodes throughout Season 1 and 2. His character eventually got written off the show, but not killed off.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Emmy Voters Can Give The Gilded Age Love by Moving Christine Baranski to Lead Actress, Drama

Emmy ballots are about go out, and there are plenty of shows and actors to choose from. In drama, the leaders are “Succession” and “Ozark,” of course. There’s support for “Squid Game,” but I don’t see it happening. “Yellowstone” is very popular but it’s not as good as its forerunner, “Dallas.” Two strong entries: “Better Call Saul” and “Severance.”
MOVIES
extratv

‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Premiere Date Announced

Jennifer Hudson is making her daytime talk show debut very soon!. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will premiere September 12. Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent have signed on as executive producers and showrunners. The three previously worked together on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed For Season 10 By Hallmark

When Calls the Heart has been renewed by the Hallmark Channel for a tenth season, recruiting a brand new showrunner to help oversee the hit series. Supergirl producer Lindsay Sturman, who has written and produced for 15 years in the industry, will take over as showrunner. “When Calls the Heart...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Natalie Portman on being a "newbie Thor" in Love and Thunder – and her preparation for the role

"There’s no guidebook that comes along and tells you how to do it.”. Thor meet… Thor. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is all set to wield Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. How she gets hold of the hammer is being kept under wraps, but Portman has opened up to Total Film for the latest issue’s cover feature on her MCU comeback as "Newbie Thor."
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy