Ducky Affair is back at the Carlsbad Water Park

One of Carlsbad’s biggest and best events is coming up this weekend. The annual Ducky Affair will take place at 6 p.m., June 25 at the Carlsbad Water Park. The Assistance League of Carlsbad’s annual fundraiser provides $5 tickets for rubber ducks, which represent a chance at winning. A splash down at 6:30 p.m. that night will pick the winning duck (and a $1,500) prize as well as a pokey paddler (a $500 prize) as well as many other prizes. Once the ducks have been selected, the water park will then be open for free to everyone until 9 p.m., thanks to the Assistance League’s sponsorship. Additionally that night, a live DJ will be providing karaoke at the nearby Water Park Gazebo from 7-9 p.m. as part of our summer concert series. It should be a great evening for everyone. We hope you and your family will come watch the splash down, enjoy the water park and then participate in nearby karaoke.

The Ducky Affair is a lot of fun, but it’s also a fundraiser for the Assistance League and Operation School Bell. Year after year, hundreds of children receive clothing through the program, and Operation School Bell has only expanded.

The Assistance League has another memorable fundraiser every year with the annual Christmas Tree Auction. When you are enjoying yourself at the water park, please tell the Assistance League volunteers thank you for everything they do.

Congratulations to Carlsbad’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee. Thanks to a grant from Devon Energy, the MLK Committee is sponsoring a STEM event at the Carlsbad Museum this summer for children. The event has already filled up with participants, but more events are planned for the future.

The MLK Committee’s leadership group now consists of: President – Dr. Joy James-Foster, Vice President – Rev. Dave Rogers, Secretary- Barbara Mounce, Vice Secretary – Equithia Dixon, Publicity Chair- Bernita Smith Payne, Treasurer and Emeritus – Julia Williams, Historian – LaWanda Scholl and Sergeant at Arms- Terry Capel. The Committee has a long history of serving in Carlsbad and provides several scholarships annually through its fiscal agent, the Carlsbad Community Foundation.

We have received word from Rep. Yvette Herrell that her field representative, Kim Perry, is going to be holding mobile office hours in Carlsbad on Thursday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city hall building 101 N. Halagueno Street. Appointments are preferred. For more information, please call (575) 973-4820 or email kim.perry@mail.house.gov.