Watch out for these toxic NC plants that can cause rashes, serious illness and death

As you and your family spend more time outdoors this summer, there are several plants you should know about that you might want to avoid.

Plants such as hogweed and parsnip grow easily in and around the Carolinas and it’s important to know the difference between harmless flora and toxic plants native to the area.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the United States Department of Agriculture recommend that you stay away from these six dangerous plants found in North and South Carolina.

Species: Heracleum mantegazzianum

Details: Giant hogweed is an invasive species that can cause blisters, rashes, scarring, irritation and even blindness. They typically grow to be between six and 18 feet tall with thick, hollow stems and ridges, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Poison hemlock, also known as conium maculatum. Getty

Species: Conium maculatum

Details: Contact with poison hemlock, even in small amounts, can cause death. According to the USDA, the extremely poisonous plant is invasive to North Carolina and South Carolina and grow as high 8 feet long. The plant feature stems that are hairless and hollow and its ridges typically contain purple spots.

Species: Cicuta maculata

Details: This highly toxic biennial varies in color and pattern, sometimes making it difficult to identify. Color variations include solid green or purple, or green with purple spots and stripes, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If ingested, spotted water hemlock can cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea and seizures. All of these symptoms often lead to death. The plant is native to the Carolinas.

Species: Heracleum maximum

Details: Although this common parsnip isn’t as deadly as some of the other plants on this list, those who come in contact with it can still suffer uncomfortable symptoms. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says coming in contact with this plant can cause skin irritation, blisters, rashes, and skin discoloration. The USDA also says the plant is native to North Carolina and can grow to be between 4 to 10 feet tall with fuzzy, grooved stems.

Species: Pastinaca sativa

Details: Like cow parsnip, wild parsnip can cause skin irritation, blisters, rashes, and skin discoloration on those who come in contact with it. However, this plant is invasive to both North Carolina and South Carolina. It features hairless stems.

Species: Daucus carota

Details: Contact with this invasive plant may only cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. However, its resemblance to the other plants on this list is what makes it dangerous because mistaking a more toxic plant for Queen Anne’s lace can have deadly consequences. This plant usually grows to be somewhere between one and two feet tall and sometimes grows with a small, red flower at its center, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.