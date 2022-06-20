ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North, SC

Watch out for these toxic NC plants that can cause rashes, serious illness and death

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

As you and your family spend more time outdoors this summer, there are several plants you should know about that you might want to avoid.

Plants such as hogweed and parsnip grow easily in and around the Carolinas and it’s important to know the difference between harmless flora and toxic plants native to the area.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the United States Department of Agriculture recommend that you stay away from these six dangerous plants found in North and South Carolina.

Giant hogweed

Species: Heracleum mantegazzianum

Details: Giant hogweed is an invasive species that can cause blisters, rashes, scarring, irritation and even blindness. They typically grow to be between six and 18 feet tall with thick, hollow stems and ridges, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Poison hemlock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40saHb_0gGDoLjj00
Poison hemlock, also known as conium maculatum. Getty

Species: Conium maculatum

Details: Contact with poison hemlock, even in small amounts, can cause death. According to the USDA, the extremely poisonous plant is invasive to North Carolina and South Carolina and grow as high 8 feet long. The plant feature stems that are hairless and hollow and its ridges typically contain purple spots.

Spotted water hemlock

Species: Cicuta maculata

Details: This highly toxic biennial varies in color and pattern, sometimes making it difficult to identify. Color variations include solid green or purple, or green with purple spots and stripes, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If ingested, spotted water hemlock can cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea and seizures. All of these symptoms often lead to death. The plant is native to the Carolinas.

Cow parsnip

Species: Heracleum maximum

Details: Although this common parsnip isn’t as deadly as some of the other plants on this list, those who come in contact with it can still suffer uncomfortable symptoms. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says coming in contact with this plant can cause skin irritation, blisters, rashes, and skin discoloration. The USDA also says the plant is native to North Carolina and can grow to be between 4 to 10 feet tall with fuzzy, grooved stems.

Wild parsnip

Species: Pastinaca sativa

Details: Like cow parsnip, wild parsnip can cause skin irritation, blisters, rashes, and skin discoloration on those who come in contact with it. However, this plant is invasive to both North Carolina and South Carolina. It features hairless stems.

Queen Anne’s lace

Species: Daucus carota

Details: Contact with this invasive plant may only cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. However, its resemblance to the other plants on this list is what makes it dangerous because mistaking a more toxic plant for Queen Anne’s lace can have deadly consequences. This plant usually grows to be somewhere between one and two feet tall and sometimes grows with a small, red flower at its center, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Comments / 5

Rebecca Jones
22h ago

Pictures of each plant listed in the article would have been helpful.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in North Carolina

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms have moved throughout the country through the movement of soils, especially in greenhouse production. The hammerhead worm has been found in NC since 1951 and has been spotted in several North Carolina counties recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
North, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Sensitive Skin#Invasive Species#Fish#Usda
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
outbreaknewstoday.com

Canada: Ontario man dies from Capnocytophaga after accidentally bitten by his dog

A 56-year-old Chelmsford, Sudbury, Ontario man died just days after being accidentally bitten by his own dog, according to a Sudbury.com report. He succumbed to an rare infection with the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. According to the report, thinking his dog was having a seizure, he put his hand in her mouth...
PETS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
482
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy