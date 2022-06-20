ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor urges governments to step in and regulate crypto’s ‘parade of horribles’

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHZzg_0gGDmbjf00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin called on regulators to finally tackle a laundry list of risky, immature crypto industry practices, or “parade of horribles,” that are unfairly weighing on the price of its asset.

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor argues the more than 19,000 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens in circulation must be viewed as “unregistered securities” that cannot be likened to a hard commodity like Bitcoin—which has no issuer, no management, no employees, no product cycle, and only a finite supply.

Speaking in a webcast with NorthmanTrader founder Sven Henrich, Saylor said Bitcoin was being caught in the crossfire of a collapsing crypto market since it often served as collateral on margin loans for less proven tokens.

“What you have is a $400 billion cloud of opaque, unregistered securities trading without full and fair disclosure, and they are all cross-collateralized with Bitcoin,” he argued

He added mainstream financial institutions often won’t touch an asset like Bitcoin “because of the slime that gets onto the asset class from all the unregistered securities."

Nouriel Roubini, a respected economist and one of the few to predict the 2008 global financial crisis, branded crypto on Saturday a Ponzi scheme collapsing upon its own weight.

It’s attitudes like these that make Saylor, otherwise critical of government intervention in the free market during the pandemic, believe regulators should and will eventually step in to protect investors from the bad apples.

The parade of horribles

“If I make a list of the parade of horribles," Saylor said, "they’re all going to reasonably reverse in the next 10 years.”

He claimed even rock-solid multinationals like Apple would see more volatility in their share price if there were no regulations that, for example, prevent wash trading, a practice of artificially inflating prices by trading between two wallets both owned by the same party.

He cited crypto hedge funds like Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, as hindrances rather than facilitators to cryptocurrency adoption.

“The general public shouldn’t be buying unregistered securities from wildcat bankers that may or may not be there next Thursday,” Saylor said, whose company owns 129,218 Bitcoin as of the end of March.

3AC is at risk of complete collapse, in part due to a busted bet on the value of Luna, the governance token that backed the TerraUSD stablecoin that failed.

Last week crypto lender Celsius froze all withdrawals and transfers amid a liquidity crunch, and speculation continues as to whether the ongoing bloodbath in the market will claim only this trio as victims or whether more will eventually emerge.

“The crypto exchanges, offshore and onshore, are unregistered, unregulated and offer 20x leverage, they don’t have mature Chinese walls," Saylor said, referring to a common practice of keeping various financial services separate to prevent inherent conflicts of interest.

From buy the dip to 'enjoy life'

Saylor himself is hurting as his company borrowed $205 million in March to buy more Bitcoin, pledging part of its existing holdings as security, and fears emerged last month that Silvergate Bank would demand further proof that his company was creditworthy.

Henrich did not ask him about the status of the loan or whether Microstrategy received a margin call from Silvergate.

Back in August 2020, Saylor turned his business software company into a bet on the future price of Bitcoin, and is now facing impairment charges of over a billion dollars under U.S. accounting rules after the price tumbled below $18,000 this past week.

Over the weekend, El Salvador president Nayib Bukele seemed to back away from a month-old pronouncement implicitly urging investors to buy the dip.

This weekend, the first man to make Bitcoin legal tender in his country simply urged enthusiasts to “enjoy life” instead of watching the value of their investment tumble.

Comments / 84

unthinkable456
2d ago

When the richest of the rich are making money they don't care, but as soon as they start losing a little they start crying about how much changes are needed 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
86
Elizabeth Spraggins
2d ago

WORST IDEA EVER. The point of crypto is to eliminate government forces from interfering with money, eliminating the fraud that the governments inflict on investors. This idea couldn't be more wrong, in my opinion.

Reply(5)
39
Life2live
2d ago

haha so funny. when they're raking in the $'s the government regs are bad... can't have them, but as soon as reality of the volatility of their gamble is not in their favor, they go crying to the government for help.

Reply
19
Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nouriel Roubini
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Fortune Features#Northmantrader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Fortune

146K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy