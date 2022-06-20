What We Know About Kat Dennings And Tom Hiddleston's Relationship

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the first round of celebrities and creatives that will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. In the movie category, persons that will receive stars include Independence Day star Bill Pullman, Kill Bill's Uma Thurman, Wedding Crasher's Vince Vaughn, Hairspray director John Waters, and Fast & Furious stars Ludacris and Paul Walker (Posthumous). Academy Award nominated actress Juanita Moore (1959's Imitation of Life) will also receive a star. In the television category, stars will be given to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, The Office's Mindy Kaling, comedian Martin Lawrence, Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio, Saturday Night Live's Garrett Morris and Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo.
