Australia's Tony Armstrong Freaks Out On Camera After Socceroos Clinch Trip to World Cup

Hosts Sri Lanka aspire to clinch the series as they square off against Australia in the 4th ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and Australia will look to draw level in the fourth ODI. Not many gave Sri Lanka a chance but the hosts have shown the stomach for a fight. Sri Lanka would have had a 3-0 lead but it was Glenn Maxwell who denied them in the first ODI. Both batting and bowling have clicked in unison for Sri Lanka so far, although they had a bumpy beginning in Tuesday's encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO