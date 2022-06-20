ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickford Township, MI

Pickford falls against Patriots in softball semifinals

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cAmW_0gGDmDkL00

EAST LANSING — Pickford softball tournament run ended with a 13-0 loss against Unionville-Sebewaing in the Division 4 semifinals Friday at Michigan State University’s Seccia Stadium.

USA senior Laci Harris pitched a 1-hitter against the Panthers, and struck out 10 over five innings.

The Panthers finish 25-15-2. Pickford won its first district, first regional and quarterfinal in school history, also reaching the Final Four for the first time during the best softball season in school history. Pickford co-ops with Maplewood Baptist Academy for softball.

“We knew they were going to be tough,” Pickford coach Matt Hudecek said. “They are in the finals year-in and year-out for a reason. They were the best team and she (Lari Harris) was the best pitcher we’ve faced all season. We put some balls in play, but couldn’t find any holes in their defense.”

USA scored one run in the top of the first inning, three in the second and six in the third to lead 10-0. The Patriots added three more runs in the fifth inning for the final margin. Gabrielle Krumm was 3-for-4 and had a double and four RBIs, while Rylie Betson had two hits and three RBI and Harris had two hits and two RBI for the Patriots (31-8).

Pickford’s lone hit came from Finley Hudecek, who singled in the fifth inning.

Hudecek pitched the distance, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits, while striking out three and walking seven over five innings.

Pickford won District 100 at Newberry, Regional 25 at Norway, and outlasted Hillman in the quarterfinals in Sault Ste. Marie along the tournament trail to the Final Four.

“It all went by pretty fast,” coach Hudecek said. “Our goal from the start was to win the district. A lot of very good teams don’t get out of the district, so we never looked too far ahead. After winning district we talked a lot about playing ‘bonus softball’ and just tried to stay loose and enjoy every game.

“The girls had fun all along the way,” Hudecek said. “Losing still hurts, and they were a little down after the semifinal. But we are proud of what this team accomplished. It’s a great group and I feel fortunate to have coached them.”

Pickford’s seniors include Kennedy Guild, Lizzie Storey, Lucy Bennin, Morgan Fox and Ahna Prucha.

USA went on to defeat Ottawa Lake Whiteford 4-1 in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday. The Patriots won their third straight state title and fifth in the last seven years.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Pics and Videos of The Little Michigan In Northern Michigan

Why is there a smaller Michigan inside the state of Michigan that you can see from space?. The reason why is surprising, to say the least. Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933. Camp Lunden, just outside of Lewiston, was one of 103 CCC camps created at that time in the state of Michigan according to LostInMichigan.net,
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

These Areas of Michigan Could Break Heat Records This Week

Last weekend was very pleasant weather wise across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good part of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and delightful, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so get ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Weather: Record-Breaking Heat is Coming to These Areas

Last weekend was incredibly pleasant across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good portion of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and perfect, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so buckle up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickford Township, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Pickford Township, MI
City
Norway, MI
City
Hillman, MI
City
Newberry, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press sues MSU over donor gifts to fund Mel Tucker's salary

The Detroit Free Press sued Michigan State University on Tuesday, asking a judge to order the school to turn over gift agreements with two of its largest donors. The suit, filed in the state Court of Claims, alleges Michigan State violated state open records laws when it first denied a Free Press request for its agreements with the two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, and then when MSU President Samuel Stanley denied an appeal for the records.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

How Michigan’s Tawas Point Lighthouse Ended Up In The Middle of Its Peninsula

There are so many lighthouses I still have yet to discover in the Great Lakes and one of them is a VERY peculiar site and has an even stranger story. Tawas Point Lighthouse is located in the Tawas Point State Park off Tawas Bay in Lake Huron in Baldwin Township in Northern Michigan, and when it was built in 1877, rested on the edge of the point looking over the lake. But at some point a strange thing started to happen. The lighthouse began to almost recede into the peninsula, as it appeared more land grew onto the point. Now of course, land doesn't just "grow" like a tree, so how did this happen?
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the No. 1 in the State

It’s officially summer, which means many Michigan residents will be on their patios grilling up hamburgers this season. I mean, obviously, it’s never a bad time to have a hamburger, but in the summer, the favorite American food just seems a big tastier. I’m actually a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie burger, and thankfully, most restaurants have a vegetarian or vegan option these days when it comes to burger patties.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Unionville Sebewaing#Division 4#Maplewood Baptist Academy#Rbi#Pickford Won District 100
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long a heat advisory will be in effect for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Dangerously hot and humid weather has returned to Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. Temperature soar to and beyond record territory this afternoon. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Remember to stay cool and healthy and keep the people and pets you hold dear safe, as well.
DETROIT, MI
Morning Sun

Outlaw Music Festival rides into Michigan

Willie Nelson & Family bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Van Andel Arena at 4:30 p.m Saturday, June 25. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid. Willie Nelson first gained success as a songwriter, with such tunes as “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Pretty Paper,” and, most famously, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Who is running for secretary of state in Michigan in 2022

LANSING — The Michigan official who helped oversee the 2020 elections is up for re-election against a challenger who questions their legitimacy. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her presumed Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, a 2020 poll challenger who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s election results.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?" LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

319
Followers
722
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy