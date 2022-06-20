ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Chamber is all in

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQDGv_0gGDlmTr00

After two years of being put on hold to thanks to, what else, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its largest fundraiser.

“The first time we canceled we were in the COVID pandemic, but it was still kind of before anybody knew a lot about it, when it was still new,” said Roger Biede, executive director of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “And then the second year we were still kind of coming out of it, but people still weren't gathering, and we didn't feel safe about doing it even though we were one of the first chambers to start doing in-person things -- that was still just a little too early.”

But later this month, it’s time to try Lady Luck again. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will be holding it “Spaghetti Western Casino Night,” Saturday, July 30, 6-9 p.m. at the Florence Community Center in the library, 778 N. Main St.

Guests can play bingo, blackjack, craps and roulette. The cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple. To purchase tickets, visit www.florenceazchamber.com/world-famous-casino-night/ .

Before being put on hold for the last two years, the chamber had hosted Casino Night for 18 years.

“It has quite a legacy behind it. It’s something that I’ll say a is Florence tradition. It's something that the locals really have gotten behind,” Biede said. “In the years past it’s been one of the bigger events. It’s something that people always look for kind of like the Parada. It’s not anywhere near as big as the Parada but it's one of those things that is in the middle of the summer and it’s the Florence people because all the snowbirds are gone, so it's kind of our event.”

The event was held in various smaller facilities, but as it grew, the chamber moved Casino Night to the community center.

“This is our one-and-only event that's strictly a fundraiser for the chamber,” Biede said. “It is just to keep the chamber going, to be able to pay our bills. Every other event that we do we have the businesses in mind and the promoting of local businesses as the main aspect. This is completely to give something back to the town. It's for the individuals. It's not really for the store owners. I mean, they're obviously the same people but this is to give back to the town and give them something fun to do.”

Biede estimated that Casino Night accounted for 15% to 20% of the chamber’s annual budget. Businesses do get some promotion by sponsoring the fundraiser and business directories and other information are on site. But the goal is fun and games. And keeping it clean.

“There's no money involved at all. It's strictly winning chips and then there's a raffle for gifts and things like that, but there's no money involved at all,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality." Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florence Chamber#N Main St Guests
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The name of the buyer wasn’t released.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AZ
sports360az.com

My nine years at KTAR

Tuesday, KTAR Radio celebrated its 100th birthday. Here’s my KTAR story. August 1993, Jude LaCava and I were standing on a football field at UCSD, watching the then Phoenix Cardinals and the then San Diego Chargers go through training camp workouts. I’d gotten to be friends with Jude through our work in our respective markets on the sports scene. Jude mentioned to me that he was leaving KTAR for a television position and that I should look into coming to Phoenix. At that moment I thought, hmmm…
PHOENIX, AZ
Tom Reardon

Veterans Affairs whistleblower shares her story at Arizona book signing event

Author and VA whistleblower Paula Pedene will sign her book, A Sacred Duty, on June 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Courtesy of Paula Pedene. (Pinal County, AZ) Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) whistleblower Paula Pedene will sign copies of her book, A Sacred Duty, at the American Legion Hall in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
ABC 15 News

Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Maricopa County

MESA, AZ — Answering phones, filling prescriptions and preparing for surgery. It's another busy day inside AZPetVet's Mesa hospital. In the middle of it all is Traver Reinhart's 3-year-old Corgi, Sylvester, getting his yearly vaccines. "I expect them to be a month out," he said. "Because last time we...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek Costco getting new neighbors

A new retail center that apparently will include a furniture store and a Hobby Lobby will be going up on a site next to the incoming Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. The town Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month approved the site plan and preliminary plat for Vestar’s Queen Creek Crossing Retail Center, which will provide 546 parking spaces instead of the normally required 668 spaces.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes Down After Almost 3 Years

Another restaurant in metro Phoenix has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant is an uphill battle, to begin with, but the last few years have only made things worse. From pandemic closures to the difficulty in landing employees, restaurants around the Valley have struggled. However, health food restaurants have seen additional hurdles to jump, mostly due to the rising cost of goods. Because locating and harvesting ethically grown produce that abides by various health standards (such as being organic or locally grown), it has forced prices at these particular restaurants to increase even further than the competition. For many restaurants, it’s simply too many issues to handle, and that is exactly what has happened with a local fresh restaurant that has now officially called it quits.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Daddy's Fried Chicken is Coming Soon

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening up soonEiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Few sectors within the fast-food industry have seen the kind of growth and development over the last several years as the world of fried chicken. Specifically the chicken sandwich. Chicken sandwich wards have crept up and sprouted rivalries between individual burger chains, each of which touts their particular chicken sandwiches as the best, the crunchiest, or the spiciest. However, other restaurants are now specifically focusing on just fried chicken, and one of the fastest-growing chains is now looking to rapidly expand throughout metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Maryland Daily Record

Ty Murray Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Paige Duke (m. 2017), Jewel (m. 2008–2014) Kids/Children Name: Kase Townes Murray, Oakley Monroe Murray. Ty Monroe Murray, famously known as Ty Murray, is an expert rodeo cowhand. He is the best on the planet and has accomplished it multiple times. He is remembered for “ProRodeo Hall of Fame.” He is notable as the prime supporter of “Proficient Bull Riders.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
476
Followers
962
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy