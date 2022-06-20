Florence Chamber is all in

After two years of being put on hold to thanks to, what else, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its largest fundraiser.

“The first time we canceled we were in the COVID pandemic, but it was still kind of before anybody knew a lot about it, when it was still new,” said Roger Biede, executive director of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “And then the second year we were still kind of coming out of it, but people still weren't gathering, and we didn't feel safe about doing it even though we were one of the first chambers to start doing in-person things -- that was still just a little too early.”

But later this month, it’s time to try Lady Luck again. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will be holding it “Spaghetti Western Casino Night,” Saturday, July 30, 6-9 p.m. at the Florence Community Center in the library, 778 N. Main St.

Guests can play bingo, blackjack, craps and roulette. The cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple. To purchase tickets, visit www.florenceazchamber.com/world-famous-casino-night/ .

Before being put on hold for the last two years, the chamber had hosted Casino Night for 18 years.

“It has quite a legacy behind it. It’s something that I’ll say a is Florence tradition. It's something that the locals really have gotten behind,” Biede said. “In the years past it’s been one of the bigger events. It’s something that people always look for kind of like the Parada. It’s not anywhere near as big as the Parada but it's one of those things that is in the middle of the summer and it’s the Florence people because all the snowbirds are gone, so it's kind of our event.”

The event was held in various smaller facilities, but as it grew, the chamber moved Casino Night to the community center.

“This is our one-and-only event that's strictly a fundraiser for the chamber,” Biede said. “It is just to keep the chamber going, to be able to pay our bills. Every other event that we do we have the businesses in mind and the promoting of local businesses as the main aspect. This is completely to give something back to the town. It's for the individuals. It's not really for the store owners. I mean, they're obviously the same people but this is to give back to the town and give them something fun to do.”

Biede estimated that Casino Night accounted for 15% to 20% of the chamber’s annual budget. Businesses do get some promotion by sponsoring the fundraiser and business directories and other information are on site. But the goal is fun and games. And keeping it clean.

“There's no money involved at all. It's strictly winning chips and then there's a raffle for gifts and things like that, but there's no money involved at all,” he said.