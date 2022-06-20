ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman Shot To Death In Northwest Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Third Person Charged In January Murder Of 35-Year-Old In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old is the third person to be arrested in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Wednesday. 19-year-old Steven Santiago of Greenbelt is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said. Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore, both 20, were charged last month with first-degree murder in the man’s death. Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene. No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records. Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. All three men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

20-Year-Old Young Man Shot And Killed In Randallstown, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old young man was shot and killed in Randallstown on Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police Department said. Officers responded to the 8700 block of Liberty Road about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man and found 20-year-old Ammon Riveria suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or to go online and access the department’s iWatch program.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Slaying

Police are offering a reward for any information on a weekend killing in Baltimore, authorities say. Trevor White, 40, was killed within the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., Sunday, June 19, according to Baltimore Police. A reward of $8,000 is being offered for any information leading...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy