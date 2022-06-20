Woman Shot To Death In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old is the third person to be arrested in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Wednesday. 19-year-old Steven Santiago of Greenbelt is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said. Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore, both 20, were charged last month with first-degree murder in the man’s death. Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene. No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records. Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. All three men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.

TOWSON, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO