27 Year-Old Man Shot To Death in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year. According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO