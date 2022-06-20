ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shay Mitchell's Backpack Cooler Needs to Be Your Summer Must-Have

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Shay's own line, BÉIS. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you...

www.eonline.com

Tequila
Shay Mitchell
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon Gets Father's Day Shout-Out from Three Baby Mamas

3:57 PM PT -- Brittany Bell has shouted out Nick after all ... albeit in a joke-y/trolling way. Here's her post. Looks like she hired Ytiet for a personal message. Her caption reads, "I couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon"
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Helps Kulture, 4, & Wave, 9 Mos., Surprise Offset With Breakfast In Bed On Father’s Day

Cardi B, 29, showed her appreciation for her husband Offset, 30, on Father’s Day and it was so sweet! The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture, 3, and nine-month-old son Wave with the Migos member, surprised him with a big and delicious-looking breakfast in bed, in a new video she posted to her Instagram story on June 19. It included several kinds of breakfast food, including bacon, eggs, potatoes, and more.
Essence

An Inside Look At Shaunie Henderson's Fabulous Wedding Wardrobe

As obsessed with the media mogul's wedding looks as we were? Eric Archibald takes us behind the scenes. Late last month, Shaunie O’Neal gave ESSENCE exclusive access into her star-studded nuptials to famed pastor Keion Henderson. Tying the knot on the beautiful island of Anguilla, the television star wowed from sun-up to sun-down in an array of different silhouettes — all conceptualized by creative director Eric Archibald.
E! News

Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache, Shuts Down Rumors on Ex Carter

Watch: Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing. There must be something in the water at SUR, because another Vanderpump Rules star is now single. Kristen Doute confirmed that she split from Alex Menache, her boyfriend of two years, on June 22. She took to Instagram Stories to share a touching message about moving out of the home she and Alex have shared for just six months, writing, "moving day is hard. leaving memories behind is even harder. sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love."
E! News

Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul” Will Have You Buzzing

Watch: Beyonce Drops New Single "Break My Soul" & It's FIRE!. Beyoncé's new single is simply flawless. On June 20, Bey dropped the first single, "Break My Soul" from her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance—and in the few hours since its release, it's already clear that she has a hit on her hands. The nearly five-minute track includes a sample from Robin S' 1993 song, "Show Me Love," and also includes an interpolation of Big Freedia's 2014 single, "Explode."
E! News

Why Kim Kardashian Waited 6 Months to Introduce Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals FIRST MOVE She Made on Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian didn't want Pete Davidson to start keeping up with her family right away. Though the SKIMS CEO began dating the comedian last fall, she waited half a year before introducing him to her kids⁠ North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3⁠, who she shares with ex Kanye West. "I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she revealed on the June 21 episode of Today, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."
E! News

Jessica Simpson Reflects on "Beautiful" Father's Day With Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch: Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!. The father figures in Jessica Simpson's life could take her breath away. Over the weekend, the singer celebrated Father's Day by hosting a pool party with her family. But after swimming was over and the guests had left, Jessica took to Instagram with a makeup-free selfie to express gratitude for the dads in her life.
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split. Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson. E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' Scary Search History

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Her Kid's "Scariest" Search History. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian has some tech-savvy kids!. On June 21, the Poosh founder shared an Instagram Story video of her computer's recent search history, which showed creepy images of ghouls after someone had Googled "the world's scariest picture."
E! News

Inside Pregnant Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Winning Vacation With Daughter Sterling

Watch: Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' recent vacation is a total touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his pregnant wife recently enjoyed a beach getaway with their 16-month-old daughter Sterling. In addition to sharing adorable snaps of their little one relaxing on a lounge chair, Brittany posted some sweet photos of her and Patrick showing some PDA as she cradled her baby bump.
