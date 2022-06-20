ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Lee-Chin’s $300 million superyacht is a floating five star resort. One of the first black billionaires on the Forbes list, he once cleaned engine rooms on a cruise ship and now his 378 feet yacht has an IMAX cinema, a duplex owner’s suite, and two helipads.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting the super in a superyacht is billionaire Michael Lee-Chin’s pleasure craft Ahpo. This Jamaican-Canadian is the chairman and CEO of Portland Holdings Inc, a privately held investment company in Ontario, Canada. This luxury vessel is so luxurious that its features and amenities visibly standout from the many grand cruisers that...

