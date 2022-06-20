Michael Lee-Chin’s $300 million superyacht is a floating five star resort. One of the first black billionaires on the Forbes list, he once cleaned engine rooms on a cruise ship and now his 378 feet yacht has an IMAX cinema, a duplex owner’s suite, and two helipads.
