If there’s one thing this year’s playoffs has taught us, it’s that you need a good blend of players that can “play big” as well as players that can play a skill-based game. If you can find a player that combines both, like New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider for example, you’ve got a player that fans will grow to love and opponents will grow to loathe. These players are not exactly a dime a dozen, however, so when you can get your hands on a player that has the potential to become that type of player, they are worth some serious consideration.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO