Chester County, PA

Stolen Property Recovered by Falls Township Police

 2 days ago
FAIRLESS HILL, PA — Falls Township Police announced they arrested Mallet Clark, age 30, in the Fallsington Woods Development for theft from motor vehicle on June 12, 2022. Authorities state that during the subsequent execution of a search...

