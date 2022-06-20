Stolen Property Recovered by Falls Township Police

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160 New Castle Avenue and approached the cashier’s counter. The suspect confronted an employee with a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot and was last seen running southbound through the gas station parking lot towards an unknown destination. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.

3 DAYS AGO