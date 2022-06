The Surry County Board of Social Services recently hosted a well-attended reception at Surry Parks and Recreation to commemorate the retirement of Ms. Gloria Holloman. Calling her retirement after serving 23 years with Surry DSS “the end of an era”, a press release from Valerie Pierce, Director of Surry County DSS cites Holloman as being “committed to helping the citizens from the County of Surry who were receiving SNAP benefits and/or TANF to become self-sufficient.”

