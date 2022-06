It’s been about one week since college volleyball coaches were allowed by the NCAA to make offers to high school juniors, and Nebraska already has two known commits. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest is Olivia Mauch, a junior-to-be at Bennington. The libero is the No. 48 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by Prepvolleyball.com. She has a tryout with the United States junior national team next month. Mauch attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last summer.

