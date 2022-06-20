Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island to Host Nebraska Match Play

Elkhorn's Danny Woodhead topped the field to earn the top seed after the second round of Stroke Play Qualifying at the 55th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island yesterday. Woodhead was tied for the lowest round of the day with a 68 (-4), and finished...
A special elk depredation season has been ordered for July in a portion of southwest Nebraska because of excessive crop damage caused by elk. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a Special Depredation Order for a season July 1-31 in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is one of 46 states receiving part of a $1.25 million settlement with Carnival Cruise Line, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Wednesday. The settlement is from a 2019 data breach involving the personal information of around 180,000 Carnival employees and customers, according to the attorney general's office. The state will receive $10,923.50 from the settlement.
(Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Economic Development) A Seattle-based brand called Cycling Frog has ranked Nebraska near the bottom of the pack when it comes to the best states for summer socializing. In its media release, Cycling Frog is described as an “exciting new player in the THC & CBG...
Storm chances return Thursday with an isolated severe threat late at night. The special deal only lasted two hours. Officials in Des Moines County, Iowa say they've now recovered the body of a person who died in a grain bin collapse Tuesday. Medical marijuana petition in Nebraska due in two...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- "I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Nebraska's largest solar facility, Wednesday. Representatives from NPPD, the City of Norfolk, N Solar, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Nebraska Environmental...
It is overcast and cool on the lake at Pioneer Trails Recreation Area on the morning of June 1, as a team from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) readies their equipment: boats, buckets, long handled nets and measuring boards. “I’m not sure what we’re going to find in there,”...
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEBRASKA EXAMINER) -A cease-fire has been reached in a years-long fight between a farmer and a natural resources district over a hike-bike trail. The fight boils down to a disagreement over who should pay for fencing to separate the farmer’s land from the Steamboat Trace Trail. Otoe County farmer Bob Trail said he expected the Nemaha Natural Resources District to pay for the fence. NRD officials say they couldn’t do that for one farmer and not other landowners.
Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
RAVENNA — Jason Busch had surgery April 19 to have a brain tumor removed. Two days later, his 4-year-old son underwent a surgery of his own. Four-year-old Brayden quickly recovered from the operation on his skull, but his dad continues to work toward a full recovery. Jason always has...
SPENCER, Neb. (KLKN) – Lillian Magwire hasn’t been seen since Friday, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department. She was last spotted around 5 p.m. that day, wearing a blue shirt with pink lettering. Magwire did not show up to an event she was supposed to be...
AUBURN, Neb. -- The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly. That's why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 Mini Australian Shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday. A breeder surrendered the dogs to...
A high tension cable barrier will be tested on a 20-mile stretch in the median of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to see how well it reduces cross-over collisions. "We have over 140 vehicles in the past five years that actually crossed our medians. In this particular corridor just west of Lincoln," said Nebraska Department of Transportation deputy director of engineering Khalil Jaber.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the candidates for a seat on the Grand Island School Board has dropped out. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet reported Wednesday that Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination, which means that she will no longer be on the ballot for that seat.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska student is flying to New York City Monday morning to pursue her dreams of singing on Broadway. The Nebraska High School Theater Academy chose Regan Wiseman to represent Nebraska at a prestigious musical theater competition. Wiseman just graduated from Waverly High School. She’s been performing since she was in the fourth grade.
Children under five are now able to get better protected against the coronavirus. Hastings Police Department Sergeant Jason Haase said road and sidewalk construction on Burlington Avenue in the south part of Hastings has been a problematic area for drivers.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kimberley Kaye Brummett, 59, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a five-year term of imprisonment following her conviction for two counts of wire fraud. After she completes her prison sentence, Brummett will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The public is invited to learn about common causes of back pain and how to relieve their pain. CHI Health Clinic Neurosurgery (St. Francis) is hosting a free educational event for the community from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27 in Meeting Room B at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W 2nd St.
