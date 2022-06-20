ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' C.J. Cron: RBI single in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cron went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Sunday's win over San Diego. Cron...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting versus Braves Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins. Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

David Peralta (back) scratched Wednesday for Diamondbacks, Jordan Luplow added

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta (back) has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Peralta was originally set to return from his back injury, but he is apparently still bothered by it. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, so Peralta's next opportunity to play will be on Friday. Jordan Luplow replaced Peralta in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. Long balls have become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Miami

López throws 7 solid innings, Marlins beat Rockies

MIAMI — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday night.Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.López (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.Cooper's two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Yields two runs in no-decision

Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision. Manaea allowed a two-run inside-the-park home run to Jordan Luplow in the third inning, but that was the extent of Arizona's offense. It was a solid bounce-back for Manaea after he allowed five runs in his previous start. He's now logged quality starts in 10 of his 13 appearances, though he's yet to post more than three such outings in a row. For the season, he's at a 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 79 innings. The southpaw is projected for a rematch in Arizona next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits game-tying homer

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Hosmer tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast. This was his first extra-base hit in seven games and his first homer since May 11. The first baseman has cooled off noticeably in June -- his batting average has dropped 40 points since the start of the month, and he now has a .278/.344/.392 slash line in 63 contests. He's added five homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 doubles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI

Carrasco is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Astros with lower-back tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. The veteran right-hander lasted only 2.1 frames before being lifted from Wednesday's contest, and his availability going forward is now in question. It's an encouraging sign Carrasco will travel with the team to Miami rather than returning to New York to be evaluated, but his outlook will remain up in the air until the MRI results are announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ

