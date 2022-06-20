ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Three-run homer in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over San Diego. Grichuk...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins. Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits game-tying homer

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Hosmer tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast. This was his first extra-base hit in seven games and his first homer since May 11. The first baseman has cooled off noticeably in June -- his batting average has dropped 40 points since the start of the month, and he now has a .278/.344/.392 slash line in 63 contests. He's added five homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 doubles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span represents a significant improvement in plate discipline over the first month and a half of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Delivers another rough outing

Giolito (4-4) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after surrendering seven runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk across five innings. Giolito generated 10 swinging strikes on 95 pitches but gave up five extra-base hits, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette during the fourth inning. The right-hander had a 2.63 ERA through his first seven starts of the year, but in his past five outings he's allowed 30 runs (27 earned) with a 25:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings. Giolito tentatively lines up to next take the mound Monday against the Angels.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA

