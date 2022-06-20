Flyboys Go 1-2 At Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville Flyboys went 1-2 in a three-game series with the Johnson City Doughboys over the weekend, falling into a tie with the Doughboys (6-11) for third place in the Appalachian League West Division standings.

Greeneville and Johnson City trail front-running Kingsport by eight games. The Flyboys travel to Pulaski (8-9, third place in East) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Greeneville lost Sunday’s series finale at Johnson City by tiebreaker.

With the game tied 3-3 after nine innings, Johnson City elected to play defense in the tiebreaker inning and kept Greeneville from scoring for the victory.

The defense started with a bang for Johnson City as catcher Jayden Melendez gunned down Will Taylor trying to steal second base.

Greeneville’s Brock Daniels then reached on a single before being pinch run for by Shemar Dalton.

After a strikeout by Ian Daugherty, former Greeneville Greene Devil Avery Collins moved Dalton to third with a two-out single.

Dalton and Collins were stranded, though, when Johnson City reliever Cole Tremain struck out Aidan Cannaday to end the game.

Each team mustered just three hits through the first nine innings with no extra-base hits.

Greeneville’s Myles Smith was 2-for-3, while Daniels was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

SATURDAY FLYBOYS 10 DOUGHBOYS 9

Johnson City batted around and scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning before Greeneville reliever Tyler Blankenship struck out Ethan Payne to end the game and notch his first save of the summer.

A two-out, three-run double by Tremain highlighted Johnson City’s six-run ninth.

Blankenship pitched a third of an inning, gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out one.

Greeneville starter Riley Taylor (1-0) pitched five innings for the win. He gave up a hit, three runs (one earned), walked three and struck out five.

Greeneville had nine hits. Ian Daugherty was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Jack O’Reilly was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Beau Ankeney was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Johnson City finished with six hits. Ashton King was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Tremain was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Johnson City starter Tony Neubeck (0-1) took the loss. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, walked three and struck out seven.

FRIDAY DOUGHBOYS 10,FLYBOYS 5

Melendez went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Payne belted a two-run homer to lead Johnson City’s 11-hit attack.

Greeneville starter Ryan Schiefer (1-1) took the loss. in 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, walked two and struck out three.

Johnson City reliever Kyle Bender (1-0) pitched a hitless, scoreless fifth for the win. He walked one.

Greeneville cranked out nine hits. Dalton was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. O’Reilly had a double and an RBI.