Bill to combat ongoing nursing shortage has been signed into law

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that attempts to address the ongoing nursing shortage in Pennsylvania has been signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The bill removes a restriction limiting the ability for international nurses to get licensed in the state.

House Bill 889, now Act 22 of 2022 , will allow the State Board of Nursing to approve graduates of international professional nursing education programs to sit for the RN licensure examination, provided such programs are determined to be equivalent to that which is required in Pennsylvania.

Prior to this law’s passage, the Professional Nursing Law allowed graduates of nursing programs in countries outside of the United States to sit for the RN licensure examination, but only if they have first been licensed, registered or duly recognized in their home country.

Pennsylvania’s previous law required qualified students to either return to the country where they obtained their degree in order to get their license or go to another state in the U.S. to get licensed. Afterwards, they could then apply in Pennsylvania to sit for the licensure examination. This new law now removes this unnecessary impediment to individuals seeking licensure.

In 2021 the state saw 27 percent of registered nurse positions unfilled, according to a survey conducted by the Hospital Health Association of Pennsylvania .

In an additional study conducted by NPR , more then half of the 12,000 nurses licensed in 2021 in Pennsylvania waited three months or longer to receive their licenses.

The bill earned unanimous passage in both the state House and Senate before being signed into law by the governor. The new law will take effect in mid-August.

NorthcentralPA.com

